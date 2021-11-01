IND v NZ | Surprised that some big names changing India eleven after just one match, says Irfan Pathan

Today at 2:04 PM
After lost by 8 wickets to New Zealand at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, former all-rounder Irfan Pathan said that he was surprised to see so many changes in India's eleven despite the presence of big names in the dress room. He further added that the players need stability.
Ishan Kishan was included in the playing 11 because of an injury to Suryakumar Yadav. Kishan opened the innings alongside Rahul and an explosive start was expected from the duo. However, things did not go as per plan as Kishan was dismissed on four while Rahul got out after scoring 18 runs. The Men In Blue could only score 35/2 in the powerplay overs. Rohit Sharma, batting at number three could contribute only 14 runs before falling to Ish Sodhi. India could never recover from the early blows and managed to put only 110 runs on the board.
Shardul Thakur was the other replacement for India in the high-pressure but he also did not impress. Shardul, who replaced Bhuvneshwar Kumar, got out for a duck before leaking 17 runs without taking any wicket from his 1.3 overs in the match.
Irfan Pathan has criticised the move saying that a team can’t get the desired results if they make changes in their team just after one game.
"In any big tournament you can’t change the playing 11 in just one game and get desired results. Players need stability And I’m surprised this is happening with some big names taking decisions," Pathan wrote on Twitter.
In any big tournament you can’t change the playing 11 in just one game and get desired results. Players need stability And I’m surprised this is happening with some big names taking decisions. #ind— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 31, 2021
After two defeats in two games, India are on the brink of crashing out of the T20 World Cup 2021. They next face Afghanistan on November 3.
