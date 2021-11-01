IND v NZ | Let’s not be harsh on our players, we know them for better cricket, says Harbhajan Singh

In reply, the Kiwis lost the wicket of Martin Guptill at the score of 24 runs. The opener was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah but his partner Daryl Mitchell dominated the Indian bowlers with an innings of 49 runs off just 35 balls with three sixes and four boundaries. Kane Williamson was also solid in his 31-ball 33 as the Kiwis chased down the target of 111 in just 14.3 overs