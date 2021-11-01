IND v NZ | Let’s not be harsh on our players, we know them for better cricket, says Harbhajan Singh

Today at 9:44 AM
Harbhajan Singh has urged Team India fans to not be harsh on the players even though everyone knows them for better cricket. Harbhajan Singh’s comments came after Virat Kohli-led team's crushing 8-wicket defeat to Kane Willaimson's New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
The Blackcaps won the toss and asked the Virat Kohli-led side to bat first in Dubai on Sunday, October 31. New Zealand bowled relentlessly as they restricted India to a meagre total of 110/7. Trent Boult took three wickets while Ish Sodhi dented India with two scalps. Tim Southee. None of the India batsmen could cross the 30-run mark. Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya scored 26* and 23 runs respectively.
In reply, the Kiwis lost the wicket of Martin Guptill at the score of 24 runs. The opener was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah but his partner Daryl Mitchell dominated the Indian bowlers with an innings of 49 runs off just 35 balls with three sixes and four boundaries. Kane Williamson was also solid in his 31-ball 33 as the Kiwis chased down the target of 111 in just 14.3 overs
Meanwhile, the former India off-spinner said that the players are hurting more than the fans.
"Let’s not be harsh on our players.yes we know them for better cricket.Sabse jyada players ko hurt hota hai after such results.but well done to @BLACKCAPS NZ for winning th match.they were fantastic in all departments," tweeted Harbhajan Singh.
Let’s not be harsh on our players.yes we know them for better cricket.Sabse jyada players ko hurt hota hai after such results.but well done to @BLACKCAPS NZ for winning th match.they were fantastic in all departments @BCCI @T20WorldCup @ICC @StarSportsIndia— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 31, 2021
With two defeats in as many matches, India are now on the brink of crashing out of the T20 World Cup 2021. They next face Afghanistan on November 3.
- Virat Kohli
- Kane Williamson
- Harbhajan Singh
- Trent Boult
- Adam Milne
- T 20 World Cup
- T 20 World Cup 2021
- India Cricket Team
- New Zealand Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.