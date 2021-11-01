ENG vs SL | Twitter reacts as Jos Buttler brings up his maiden T20I century with a six off final delivery

Today at 9:39 PM
Jos Buttler smashed a six off last-ball against Sri Lanka to bring up his maiden T20I century on Monday in Sharjah. Butler, who scored his half-century from 45 balls, accelerated towards the end of the innings, and notched up an unbeaten 101 off 67 balls which included six fours and six sixes.
Jos Buttler started off slow as he scored his first fifty from 45 balls, but the England opener took only 22 balls to cross his second fifty in the innings. The wicketkeeper-batsman was stranded on 95 with a ball left in the final over, and he flicked a full toss from Dushmantha Chameera over the fence to bring up his maiden T20I hundred, which included six fours and six sixes. Buttler had scored a 32-ball 71 against Australia in his last outing at the marquee event. The 31-year-old is the second England batsman to score a century in T20 World Cups after Alex Hales against the same opponents in 2014.
After being asked to bat first, England did not have a great start as they lost Jason Roy (9) and David Malan (6) during the powerplay. Jonny Bairstow, who walked out to bat at No.4 fell to Wanindu Hasaranga for a duck in the sixth over. However, Jos Butler and Eoin Morgan (40) partnered for a 112-run stand, and helped England reach to 163/4. For Sri Lanka, Hasaranga was the pick of the bowlers with three scalps to his name.
1st Century in each T20WC— Sports Tak (@sports_tak) November 1, 2021
2007 - Chris Gayle
2009 - No one
2010 - Suresh Raina
2012 - Brendon McCullum
2014 - Alex Hales
2016 - Tamim Iqbal
2021 - Jos Buttler*#SportsTak
