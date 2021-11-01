ENG vs SL | Twitter reacts as Jos Buttler brings up his maiden T20I century with a six off final delivery

Jos Buttler started off slow as he scored his first fifty from 45 balls, but the England opener took only 22 balls to cross his second fifty in the innings. The wicketkeeper-batsman was stranded on 95 with a ball left in the final over, and he flicked a full toss from Dushmantha Chameera over the fence to bring up his maiden T20I hundred, which included six fours and six sixes. Buttler had scored a 32-ball 71 against Australia in his last outing at the marquee event. The 31-year-old is the second England batsman to score a century in T20 World Cups after Alex Hales against the same opponents in 2014.