ENG vs SL | Twitter reacts as Chris Woakes drops a catch to give Bhanuka Rajapaksa a lifeline

Today at 10:30 PM
During the match between Sri Lanka and England on Monday in Sharjah, Chris Woakes dropped an easy catch to give Bhanuka Rajapaksa a lifeline in the match. Earlier on Saturday, Woakes did a brilliant effort in the field as he took a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Australia's Steve Smith.
Later, Woakes was brought into the attack, and the England pacer scalped the wicket of Bhanuka Rajapaksa in his second over.
That's unbelievable!
November 1, 2021
Can't believe this just happened with Woakes!
#ENGvSL— Irfan (@dr_irfan_malik) November 1, 2021
Chris Woakes drops an easy catch #SriLanka 54/3
That was such an easy catch!
Chris Woakes drops a catch 😳 good to know he isn't absolutely perfect, he is human after all #T20WorldCup— Laurence Thorn (@LTIceHockeyNerd) November 1, 2021
It was an absolute dolly!
Kher hay yar chris woakes se bhi catch drop hosakta hai.— Sana 🕊 (@pakhairrr) November 1, 2021
Tension wali baat nahi hai.
#ENGvSL #SLvsENG #T20WorldCup
Yes!
BREAKING: Chris Woakes is human #T20WorldCup— Jack Mendel 🗞️ (@Mendelpol) November 1, 2021
[That was a *horrendous* drop]
It was unexpected!
Mr Reliable, Chris Woakes put down a regulation catch. So much for everyone's astonishment #ENGvsSL— Sriram SN (@sriramsnn) November 1, 2021
He is even Human!
WAIT CHRIS WOAKES ISNT PERFECT?????— Will (@mynameswilll) November 1, 2021
No one would have expected!
Chris Woakes I wasn't expecting this from you mannn😳😐#ENGvSL— Fatima Masroor🇵🇰 (@FatimaMasroor56) November 1, 2021
It shouldn't cost ENG that much!
Oh dear Chris woakes hope that doesn’t come back to haunt us #ENGvSL— Steve Maher 💙💛 (@stevemaher34) November 1, 2021
Should accept the reality!
Chris Woakes is actually human after all???— Scott Button (@Scott_Button12) November 1, 2021
