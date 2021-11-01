ENG vs SL | It was incredible to watch Jos Buttler from the other end, says Eoin Morgan as England thrash Sri Lanka

After registering a 26-run victory against Sri Lanka on Monday in Sharjah, captain Eoin Morgan lauded Jos Butler for his match-winning knock and stated that it was incredible to watch him from the other end. Buttler scored an unbeaten 101 off 67 balls to bring up his maiden T20I century.

After being asked to bat first, England did not have a great start as they lost Jason Roy (9) and David Malan (6) early in the innings. Jonny Bairstow, who walked out to bat at No.4 fell to Wanindu Hasaranga for a duck in the sixth over. However, Jos Butler and Eoin Morgan (40) partnered for a 112-run stand, and helped England reach 163/4 at the end of the innings. Buttler notched up an unbeaten 101 off 67 balls, which included six fours and six sixes to bring up his maiden T20I century. For Sri Lanka, Hasaranga was the pick of the bowlers with three scalps to his name.

In reply, Sri Lanka faced an early blow as Pathum Nissanka (1) departed in the very first over of the innings. Charith Asalanka (21), Kusal Perera (7), and Avishka Fernando (13) could not contribute much to the Sri Lanka innings. Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored an 18-ball 26 and accelerated the run rate for Sri Lanka before he fell to Chris Woakes in the 11th over. Despite, a good 53-run partnership between Dasun Shanaka (26) and Wanindu Hasaranga (34), Sri Lanka suffered thier third defeat at the Super 12 stage. For England, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, and Chris Jordan scalped three wickets each, and helped the Eoin Morgan-led side to clinch their fourth consecutive victory in the marquee event.

Eoin Morgan was highly impressed with Jos Buttler's performance in the match, and he stated it is a privilege to have the best batsman in the team. He further added that he is proud of everything that his team has done in the match against Sri Lanka.

"I am incredibly proud of everything we have done tonight. Conditions here continued to change, Tymall going out asked another question of ourselves. But Livingstone and Moeen stepped up exceptionally well with the other guys. I can't fault our guys. I thought Jos Buttler played one off his best-ever innings in an England shirt. It was incredible to watch from the other end. He is one of the best in the game and it's a privilege to have him. We are delighted with the four wins. Combination of skill level and the calm nature in which he goes about it - he combines them. To see him in this form bodes well for the latter stages. (On getting back to form) You got to believe, I always do. Today was a tougher test. Just to get a partnership going and put something on the board for something to defend," said Morgan after the match.

Jos Buttler, who was adjudged for his match-winning performance, stated that staying patient was the key when the team lost early wickets in the game.

"I think staying patient was the key (when England lost early wickets), but I managed to get a partnership with Morgan. I found it really tough early on in the innings. There was a point when we were thinking to get to the 120-run mark, but then we got going and got 160-plus. I use the same bat, even in the nets. It feels good. We were under pressure for a long part of that chase knowing that Moeen had to bowl that over (after Mills left the field due to injury) so to take that wicket (Shanaka's run-out) there was crucial and I was delighted with that. Was just trying to guess where he (Chameera) was going to bowl. I was pretty calm, I think at that stage I had batted for long, so staying patient was the key and hope he (Chameera) will miss his (length/ yorker)," said Buttler after the match.

England will next face South Africa on Saturday, November 6 in Sharjah.