WATCH | Best moments from Round 8 of the County Championship
Today at 6:47 PM
In what turned out to be a glorious week in the county cricket - lesser rain, more cricket - there were a hell of exciting and eye-grabbing things that took place in Round 8 of the tourney. From exceptional catches to remarkable bowling to some of the best shots you would see, it was action-packed.
We're not far from the time when five-fer is renamed as ‘Ben Sanderson’
5⃣/4⃣5⃣— Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) May 27, 2021
5⃣/7⃣1⃣
5⃣/2⃣8⃣
May has been a rather productive month for Ben Sanderson. 👏 pic.twitter.com/ETYGvXrpzb
Having a slow day at work? Just listen to Bill Lawry go yaaaap!!!
🗣️ We think the commentator enjoyed that one 😅#DURvESS https://t.co/OSf64NLuz2 pic.twitter.com/HWRQYFlt6m— Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) May 27, 2021
And with this classic BLUNDER, the umpire just got knighted!
Two more wickets, courtesy of @JamieAtkins2005 and @George_Garton! 🔥— Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) May 27, 2021
Two more catches for @Ben_Brown26 too... 🤲 pic.twitter.com/xFUUTklzgs
CRUNNNCHED! There's nothing sweeter than this <3!!
🎥 WATCH: Textbook stuff, @aldavies23! 👌— Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) May 27, 2021
LIVE STREAM ➡️ https://t.co/0dhNj7UC7d
🌹 #RedRoseTogether pic.twitter.com/7fBlHEK7mO
Only if Peter Handscomb's feet moved as much with the bat in hand as they did during the ball-tampering scandal :)
👆 | Plumb.@Barnes_62 pins Handscomb infront for 26, another huge wicket for County! 👏👏— Leicestershire County Cricket Club 🏏 (@leicsccc) May 27, 2021
MID 118 for four
🦊 #runningfoxes | #ANewBreed pic.twitter.com/IgeQilGKZr
Getting a wicket is one thing and EMBARRASSING someone in broad daylight is another!!!
POTTSY! 🔥🔥🔥#ForTheNorth pic.twitter.com/vuZ1406UEi— Durham Cricket (@DurhamCricket) May 27, 2021
Hey, Quinton de Kock, just take off your MASK!
Could watch this catch for hours! ☝️pic.twitter.com/taOtvPU8T7— The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) May 29, 2021
The art of making the best out of waste!
😍 @RikkiClarke81 was in fine form yesterday. pic.twitter.com/v8RnjUojnY— Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) May 29, 2021
Never underestimate the genius of Haseeb Hameed
That's one way to break an opening partnership! 🎳— Warwickshire CCC 🏏 (@WarwickshireCCC) May 28, 2021
Match Centre 🖥 https://t.co/yLm3CprsI7
🐻#YouBears | #WARvNOT pic.twitter.com/H6xJyUuSXg
Tom Fell, you have no RIGHT to do this
Tom Fell takes a stunner to his right!@WorcsCCC | @CountyChamp pic.twitter.com/x8aFLoiv9F— Catch Mate. (@CatchMate_) May 29, 2021
What if I tell you this was Will Jack's first-ever FC wicket?
👀 Big turn from Will Jacks.— Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) May 29, 2021
WATCH 👉 https://t.co/gpXizYEqUJ pic.twitter.com/wgZh0ODcYg
Urmm, Ben Foakes is the best WK in the country?
This is brilliant! 🙌— Warwickshire CCC 🏏 (@WarwickshireCCC) May 30, 2021
MICHAEL BURGESS TAKE A BOW!
Match Centre 🖥 https://t.co/yLm3CprsI7
🐻#YouBears | #WARvNOT pic.twitter.com/SoaiNn0Xr6
Kids - I will fly aircraft one day
Saqib Mahmood - I will fly stumps
The inswinger followed by the outswinger 😍@SaqMahmood25 was doing it all for @lancscricket 🌹#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/L1GbuUPJhj— LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 30, 2021
Did Marcus Harris just book a slot for the Ashes?
1⃣5⃣0⃣ brought up by @MarcusHarris14 with his 20th boundary 👏— Leicestershire County Cricket Club 🏏 (@leicsccc) May 30, 2021
🦊 #runningfoxes | #ANewBreed pic.twitter.com/IHCFphFqEL
All in for the celebration if they won the County Championship but?
Incredible scenes as @lancscricket beat rivals Yorkshire!— LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 30, 2021
Look at those celebrations!#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/3M2cktnVRF
