    WATCH | Best moments from Round 8 of the County Championship

    Lancashire edged out Yorkshire in Round 8

    Harshit Anand

    Today at 6:47 PM

    In what turned out to be a glorious week in the county cricket - lesser rain, more cricket - there were a hell of exciting and eye-grabbing things that took place in Round 8 of the tourney. From exceptional catches to remarkable bowling to some of the best shots you would see, it was action-packed.

    We're not far from the time when five-fer is renamed as ‘Ben Sanderson’

    Having a slow day at work? Just listen to Bill Lawry go yaaaap!!!

    And with this classic BLUNDER, the umpire just got knighted!

    CRUNNNCHED! There's nothing sweeter than this <3!!

    Only if Peter Handscomb's feet moved as much with the bat in hand as they did during the ball-tampering scandal :)

    Getting a wicket is one thing and EMBARRASSING someone in broad daylight is another!!!

    Hey, Quinton de Kock, just take off your MASK!

    The art of making the best out of waste!

    Never underestimate the genius of Haseeb Hameed

    Tom Fell, you have no RIGHT to do this

    What if I tell you this was Will Jack's first-ever FC wicket?

    Urmm, Ben Foakes is the best WK in the country?

    Kids - I will fly aircraft one day 

    Saqib Mahmood - I will fly stumps

    Did Marcus Harris just book a slot for the Ashes?

    All in for the celebration if they won the County Championship but?

