Visa issues forces few PSL personnel back home 

13 PSL personnel including players and officials were sent home after they weren't allowed on commercial flights due to the delay in the issuance of their visas. The PCB, in a release, said that as soon as the visas are processed, after mandatory tests, the PSL-bound personnel will board the flight.
The 2021 PSL, which was postponed earlier this year, after an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the tournament, is set to resume in June in Abu Dhabi. However, on May 30, 13 PSL-bound personnel from Karachi and Lahore, who had already completed their mandatory seven-day hotel quarantine, were flying to Abu Dhabi via Doha, but couldn't travel given their visas weren't cleared. The board did inform though, that as many as five PSL-bound personnel did arrive in Abu Dhabi from Karachi via Doha, while 12 other individuals left Lahore and will be reaching Abu Dhabi via Bahrain on Monday.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a release stated that those individuals who weren't allowed on the flights can spend time with their families and will be boarded as soon as their visas are cleared for the Middle East.
"The decision has been made to allow the players and officials to spend time with their families. As soon as the visas are processed, the players will undergo the mandatory PCR tests before boarding the first available commercial flight," the PCB said in a release, reported Cricbuzz.
Babar Hamid, PSL's head, expressed his regret at the inconvenience caused to the players and officials involved, due to the visa issues and assured that the board officials are trying everything they can to successfully solve the issue.
"We regret the inconvenience that has been caused to some players and officials, but these have been due to unforeseen circumstances and unexpected challenges," said Babar Hamid, PCB Director - Commercial and HBL PSL 6 head.
"The PCB is working hand in glove with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Emirates Cricket Board, and trying its best to get all participants in Abu Dhabi in time so that we can hold the remaining tournament."
