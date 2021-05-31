Visa issues forces few PSL personnel back home 

The 2021 PSL, which was postponed earlier this year, after an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the tournament, is set to resume in June in Abu Dhabi. However, on May 30, 13 PSL-bound personnel from Karachi and Lahore, who had already completed their mandatory seven-day hotel quarantine, were flying to Abu Dhabi via Doha, but couldn't travel given their visas weren't cleared. The board did inform though, that as many as five PSL-bound personnel did arrive in Abu Dhabi from Karachi via Doha, while 12 other individuals left Lahore and will be reaching Abu Dhabi via Bahrain on Monday.