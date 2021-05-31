Reports | Crowds upto 50% likely to be allowed at the venue during the IPL in the Middle East

On May 1, the Indian Premier League was alerted with the first of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble, with Kolkata Knight Riders’ Varun Chakravarthy contracting the virus. Since then, the virus has affected more than four players, resulting in the postponement of the tournament. While the Middle East always looked like the alternative venue for the tournament, earlier this week, the BCCI confirmed that they would resume the tournament in the UAE.