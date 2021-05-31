Reports | Crowds upto 50% likely to be allowed at the venue during the IPL in the Middle East

Today at 3:22 PM
If the reports are to be believed, Cricbuzz on Monday, stated that there is a real possibility of upto 50% crowd being allowed at the respective venues in the Middle East for the resumption of the IPL. BCCI officials have travelled to the UAE, where they would meet the Emirates Cricket Board.
On May 1, the Indian Premier League was alerted with the first of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble, with Kolkata Knight Riders’ Varun Chakravarthy contracting the virus. Since then, the virus has affected more than four players, resulting in the postponement of the tournament. While the Middle East always looked like the alternative venue for the tournament, earlier this week, the BCCI confirmed that they would resume the tournament in the UAE.
For the same, the BCCI officials - Board secretary Jay Shah, treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and joint secretary Jayesh George - have all travelled to finalise the discussion. According to a report from Cricbuzz, there is a high possibility that upto 50% of crowds would be allowed in the tournament, subject to being vaccinated against the virus.
While vaccination is not fool-proof against the virus, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) suggested the possibility of hosting crowds. Last year, the tournament was hosted in the Middle East, where strict protocols were in play for tackling the virus, including isolation. However, no details have been finalised yet by the two boards.
"The vaccinated fans can be allowed up to 50 per cent of the [stadium] capacity," a UAE board official said, reported Cricbuzz.
