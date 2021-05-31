Rahul Dravid's inputs are of great help and he always helps players, asserts Priyam Garg 

Former India U-19 captain Priyam Garg has applauded Rahul Dravid and said that his inputs were of great help when he was playing under him and also revealed that he was always there for help. He also added that Kartik Tyagi is a very hard working player and has a lot of potential.

Rahul Dravid has played a crucial role in shaping the careers of most of the younger cricketers who are playing for India at present. His stints with the U-19 and India A sides have been very fruitful and very soon, he's likely to coach the Indian senior side too, that travels to Sri Lanka in the absence of senior players.

Former Indian U-19 captain Priyam Garg, who had led India to the finals of the 2020 edition of the tournament, has heaped praises on Rahul Dravid. He revealed that the former Indian batsman always provides great inputs and helps players, be it on the field or off it.

“Definitely (his inputs were of great help). Rahul Dravid is a very big player and he is also a very good person. He always helps you, whether you are on the field or off it. He always keeps giving suggestions over what is good for you,” Garg, who is part of Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise in the Indian Premier League, told India TV, reported HT.

The youngster also added that Dravid used to guide him as to how to tackle varied challenges when he toured England and South Africa, which in turn helped him to do well with the bat.

“When I went with him to England and South Africa, he shared his experience with me, which helped me a lot. He explained to me how to deal with the conditions, how to bat on those wickets, tackle the bowlers and deal with the various challenges. It really helped my batting a lot on those surfaces," he added.

One of the most impressive performers from the last edition of the men's junior World Cup was fast bowler Kartik Tyagi. He had earned plaudits for his yorkers and aggression. He even travelled with the Indian team Down Under as a net bowler. Garg, who has also played a lot of cricket with Kartik, termed him a hard worker and someone with incredible potential.

“For the last two years, I and Kartik Tyagi have been playing a lot together. Our U-19 batch is still in touch with each other. We keep talking to each other. We all know about the potential that Karik Tyagi has," Garg said.

"He is a very hardworking cricketer. I have been seeing him for the last 6-7 years and he is really focused on his career," he signed off.