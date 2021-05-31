Nick Hockley appointed as Cricket Australia’s new CEO after interim role

After spending the last year in an interim position, Cricket Australia (CA), on Monday finally appointed Nick Hockley as CA’s full-time Chief Executive Officer. CA’s Chairman Earl Eddings also praised Hockley’s contribution to the board in the last year, citing it as immense for Australia’s future.

Last year, in June 2020, Kevin Roberts had resigned from his position of being Cricket Australia’s Chief Executive, which left the cricketing board in a state of dilemma. However, in no time, the board replaced the outgoing Roberts with Nick Hockley, who successfully was involved in the hosting of the Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

While it was certainly a big step up for Hockley, the last 12 months proved to be crucial in Australian cricket, with Hockley taking crucial decisions. A year after he took over the interim role, Cricket Australia, on Monday, appointed Hockley as the cricketing board’s new CEO. Not only that but he also was involved in the country successfully hosting the long cricketing summer against India.

"Over the past 12 months, I have learnt first-hand about the breadth, scale and importance of the role. My approach has been and will continue to be to bring people across the game together, as I believe this is fundamental to achieving our full potential,” Hockley said, reported Cricbuzz.

"It has been extremely rewarding to be part of CA, State and Territory Associations and the Australian Cricketers' Association working together like never before over the past 12 months, to overcome the challenges presented by Covid-19 and deliver a summer for the ages. I look forward to building on this momentum and playing my role in deepening those relationships further, as well as playing a leading role in growing the game internationally alongside fellow ICC members.

"I am extremely grateful for the support and trust of our partners and the millions of fans in Australia and around the world who cheer on our teams. We are committed to being an organisation which you can be proud of and a sport where everyone belongs,” he concluded.

On the other hand, CA’s chairman, Earl Eddings had high praise for Hockley, stating that his contribution has been immense in the last year and called the decision to appoint him as the CEO ‘unanimous’.

"Nick's contribution to Australian Cricket has been immense and, on behalf of the board, I am most pleased to confirm his appointment as CEO, which was unanimously endorsed by the board," he said.

"Nick was named Interim CEO at an incredibly challenging period for Australian sport, and society in general, and there were many instances where the once-in-a-generation obstacles in his path must have seemed overwhelming. But through his leadership, resolve, worth ethic and vision for the game, Australian Cricket emerged stronger than ever. For that, Nick deserves enormous credit."