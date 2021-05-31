ENG vs NZ | Have already done a lot of homework on their top four, reveals Ollie Robinson

Sussex pacer Ollie Robinson, who's likely to debut at the Lord's, has revealed that he already has done a lot of homework on the Kiwi batsmen and is ready for the challenge. He also added that he's going to set-up Kane Williamson with an away-swinger and then trap him in front of the wicket.

With quite a few first-choice players missing from the English side, especially in the bowling department, the series against New Zealand will see some fresh faces in action as the summer commences from June 2. Of all exciting pacers in the country, Sussex's Ollie Robinson ranks pretty highly given how impressive he has been in County cricket, over the last few years. Not only, he's efficient with the red ball in hand but is a very decent bat lower down the order, which makes him a multidimensional player.

With him likely to debut in the first Test at the iconic Lord's, his preparations are going in full swing. He's one of those bowlers who knows how to play with the batter's head and is very thorough when it comes to planning against them. And just three days ahead of the much-awaited clash, Robinson revealed that he has already "done a lot on their top-four, trying to work out how I'm going to go about getting them out and setting them up."

Kane Williamson, despite his mediocre record in England, will hold the key for the Black Caps. He has been New Zealand’s man in form when it comes to the World Test Championship and in trying conditions, the team's reliance over him increases manifolds. However, Robinson, who in 2013, played alongside the Kiwi skipper in a YB40 game and a solitary T20 Blast fixture, has his eyes set on him and even revealed that he will try to get him out LBW.

"Swinging it away from him, setting him up, pulling him across the crease and then using the crease with the nip backer to get him lbw looks like a solid option. That will be Plan A, but if he get a few more we have got a few Plans Bs and Cs in the background," Robinson said, reported ESPNCricinfo.

Making one’s Test debut at the home of cricket - Lord's - is as special a moment as it can get for any player in the world. Robinson, who's on the brink of doing so, expressed his pleasure at the prospect of debuting at the iconic venue, that too with the fans back in the ground. However, the Sussex pacer is all geared up for the contest and is even ready for the verbals, with nervousness the last thing on his mind, given the different gears he possesses.

"Any time you get to make your debut is obviously very special but to do it at Lord's with fans back, it will make it even more special. I do feel like if I get my chance I am ready. I don't feel too nervous at the moment and I feel like I should take to it fairly well. I definitely feel like I have got different gears that I can step up to in Test cricket.

"I'm a wholehearted cricketer. I will be getting in New Zealand's faces and trying to gee the boys up a bit. I can bring that extra edge hopefully. That means verbals but also body language - being up and about… I'll be going fairly hard."