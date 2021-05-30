Shakib unlikely to get NOC to represent Jamaica Tallawahs, hints Akram Khan
Today at 10:40 AM
BCB’s cricket operation chairman Akram Khan has hinted that Shakib Al Hasan, who won a contract with the Jamaica Tallawahs in the 2021 edition of the CPL, is unlikely to get a No-objection certificate. The board wants its players available for the upcoming long home international season.
Earlier this year, Shakib Al Hasan’s stance on the Indian Premier League caused a major uproar in the Bangladesh Cricketing board. However, owing to the IPL being postponed, Shakib was an active part of Bangladesh playing XI in the series against Sri Lanka. With Bangladesh having lined up home series against Australia, New Zealand and England, it looks unlikely that Shakib might get his No-Objection certificate to play for the Jamaica Tallawahs.
BCB’s cricket operation chairman Akram Khan, in a no-words-minced fashion, said that he would want all the key players to be available for the long home season, which effectively rules out the board giving any sort of permission to Shakib to venture outdoors.
"We have not taken any decision about it (NOC for CPL). When the time comes we can take a decision in this regard. We certainly want to play against them with our full strength squad,” Akram told Cricbuzz.
However, like in the IPL, there is a strong possibility that the board might give the all-rounder a NOC, even when national tours are at stake, owing to the option given to the players. During the series against Sri Lanka, Shakib turned up in a poor state of affair with the bat, scoring just 15, 0 and 4 in the series.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.