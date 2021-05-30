Shakib unlikely to get NOC to represent Jamaica Tallawahs, hints Akram Khan

Earlier this year, Shakib Al Hasan’s stance on the Indian Premier League caused a major uproar in the Bangladesh Cricketing board. However, owing to the IPL being postponed, Shakib was an active part of Bangladesh playing XI in the series against Sri Lanka. With Bangladesh having lined up home series against Australia, New Zealand and England, it looks unlikely that Shakib might get his No-Objection certificate to play for the Jamaica Tallawahs.