Pat Cummins picks his World Test XI; no place for Ashwin and Pujara

For three years Cheteshwar Pujara has been Australia’s kryptonite, and the Saurashtra batsman has master-minded not one but two series wins, through sheer patience. In both the 2018/19 and the 2020/21 tours, Pujara deflated the Australian seamers by dead-batting balls endlessly, and the right-hander’s impregnable defence even led to Pat Cummins, the number one bowler in the world, claiming that Pujara was among the most difficult customers in the world. However, despite all the praise, Cummins overlooked Pujara while naming his ‘World Test XI’.