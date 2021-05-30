Looks like it will be an Indian summer in England, predicts Sunil Gavaskar

"The summer in England promises to be the golden summer of Indian cricket. After the WTC finals, there is a gap of about six weeks before the Test series starts against England and that should be enough for the team to play some practice games and tune-up for what England can hurl at them. It is foolish to try and predict the score but it looks like it will be an Indian summer in England," Sunil Gavaskar wrote in his column for The Telegraph, reported India Today.