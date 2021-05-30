Looks like it will be an Indian summer in England, predicts Sunil Gavaskar

Today at 4:08 PM
Ahead of India’s long summer in England, former Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar has predicted the season to be the golden summer for Virat Kohli and co. While insisting that there might be grass cover on the top of the pitches, Gavaskar stated that it won’t be a problem for the Indian pace unit.
The last time India toured England, they were convincingly beaten by a scoreline of 4-1, with all-rounder Sam Curran emerging as the player of the series. However, a lot has changed since then, with India managing to beat Australia twice in the span of two years, in alien conditions with their pace unit. Not just that, the batting unit has also shown incredible recovery, post their shambolic show in Adelaide, where they were shot down to an all-time low.
Leading into the England series, India not just overcame England from the scoreline of 0-1 but also mentally inflicted the Three Lions with their spin attack. While India would go into the World Test Championship final without any warm-up games, they would play two intra-squad games before the five-match Test series against England. Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar has predicted that it will be an Indian summer in England, later this year.
"The summer in England promises to be the golden summer of Indian cricket. After the WTC finals, there is a gap of about six weeks before the Test series starts against England and that should be enough for the team to play some practice games and tune-up for what England can hurl at them. It is foolish to try and predict the score but it looks like it will be an Indian summer in England," Sunil Gavaskar wrote in his column for The Telegraph, reported India Today.
During the home series against the Three Lions, there were constant talks about the conditions, with the pitches favouring the hosts. Gavaskar stated that it won’t be a surprise if the conditions in England had a little grass on the surface, aiding their bowling attack. While that might come as a worry to several oppositions, the former opener called it ‘thriving’ conditions for the in-form Indian pacers.
"Having moaned about the pitches in India earlier this year, it won't be a surprise if the groundsman in England leaves a little grass on the surface. That is no longer a worry as India have an attack that will also thrive on it and cause problems for the England batsmen too," Gavaskar added.
