India will beat Sri Lanka even if they send their C team, believes Kamran Akmal

It was not too long ago that Sri Lanka were a menacing force in international cricket, but things have changed now. The retirements of behemoths such as Sangakkara, Jayawardene and Dilshan, half a decade ago, dissolved the core of the side but such has been the impact of the same that six years on, the team is still struggling to come to terms with the same, thanks to the transition being unsuccessful. The Lankans did not make it out of the group stages in the 2019 World Cup and are currently the bottom-placed side in the ODI Super League, below all of Zimbabwe, Ireland and Afghanistan, with just 8 points to their name.