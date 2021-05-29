WI vs SA | Need to play more cricket and better cricket, skill level should improve, admits Dean Elgar

Ahead of the long tour to West Indies, South Africa’s new skipper Dean Elgar has admitted that the Proteas need to play more and better cricket while improving their skill level. Elgar pointed out that the players have been frustrated in the past for having limited access to international cricket.

In the last 16 months, barring the Tests against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, South Africa have not played any opposition in world cricket, with just four Tests in the time period. Against Sri Lanka, the Proteas side won both the games in convincing fashion, at home, winning the first Test by innings and 45 runs while securing the second Test by ten wickets.

However, against Pakistan, the Proteas lost both the Tests, by seven wickets and 95 runs. Ahead of the two-Test series against West Indies, South Africa’s new skipper Dean Elgar has admitted that they need to play more and better cricket in the longest format to improve. Alongside that, he also insisted that their skill levels have to increase, in order to compete with the best sides.

"We need to play more cricket and better cricket, we are very conscious that over the last period we haven’t been consistent. Our skill level hasn’t been where it should be," Elgar told reporters on Saturday, reported Sportstar.

"It’s been such an up and down time for all of us, as players we have been frustrated by having limited access to international cricket. We are excited and keen to get going," Elgar added.

In the previous edition of the World Test Championship, South Africa had only secured 144 points, in stark comparison to table-toppers India’s 520 points. Elgar pressed on the fact that the players need to believe in the process and adapt themselves quickly.

"We want to compete and play in a final of a test championship, but I understand that there is a process that you have to follow. It is a challenging aspect to get players to believe in the process and adapt quickly.”

Under the leadership of Graeme Smith, South Africa were one of the best sides in the Test format, with wins over Australia, India, England amongst the others. However, in recent times, they have dropped down the rankings, which Elgar stated as not a good look for the Proteas.

"We must start to climb the rankings again. Where we are at the moment is not doing us a lot of favours and is not a good look for a lot of us."