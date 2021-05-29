SL vs BAN | Defeat in third ODI could haunt Bangladesh in the future, fears Tamim Iqbal

Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal, despite his side winning the series vs Sri Lanka, rued the defeat in the final ODI and insisted that the ‘missed chance’ could come back to bite Bangladesh in the future. As things stand, with 5 wins, Bangladesh are top of the ODI Super League table.

Bangladesh’s dreams of a clean sweep were shattered on Friday as inspired by skipper Kusal Perera, Sri Lanka put up a spirited performance to crush the hosts by 97 runs. Batting first, the Lankans posted 286/6, thanks to a Perera ton, but there was no ‘Rahim show’ in Dhaka on Friday as the Tigers crumbled for a mere 189, thereby handing Sri Lanka their first win in the ODI Super League.

But despite Bangladesh winning the series 2-1, skipper Tamim Iqbal was not happy with the scoreline. Tamim described his side’s performance on Friday as ‘disappointing’ and stressed that the dropped points in the final ODI could come back to haunt the side in the future, as every match in the ODI Super League holds significance.

''It is disappointing. 'It is not like bilateral series that you win two matches, win the series and there is nothing more to achieve. Every match is important. You never know these 10 points might come back to bite us. We should have grabbed full points as there was an opportunity,” Tamim said on Friday, reported Cricbuzz.

''We did not bat as per our expectations. The bowling was good while the fielding was good in the opening two games but today it (fielding) was like we were back in the same, bad place. We failed to hold important catches."

Tamim also insisted that, despite winning the series, it is important for the side to scrutinize and work on areas that did not click in the series. The Bangladesh ODI captain asserted that a ‘happy-go-lucky’ attitude will not take the side anywhere.

''If we forget everything thinking we have won the series, it won't take us anywhere. I think we have lot of areas to work and improve,'' Tamim said.

It was only a month prior to the pandemic that opener Liton Das had created history by posting Bangladesh’s highest ever individual score in ODI cricket, but the third ODI saw the right-hander be dropped from the starting XI following a horror run in 50-over cricket. 21-year-old Mohammad Naim opened in Liton’s place on Friday, and Tamim hoped for the youngster to be given an extended run. Tamim also admitted that the management had no option but to drop Liton after his underwhelming scores in the format.

"I think Liton has received lot of chances. He failed to perform in the last eight to nine matches but this is not the end for him because we all know how capable he is as a player. 'You can say about Soumya and Naeem but we all felt he batted well in the practice game. Today was his first game but I hope he will get more chances.

''I feel if a right-handed batsman opens with me, it is better for the team but my wish is not everything. If anyone performs like Soumya or Naeem, he will have his chances and all I can say is that he will be getting opportunities,” Tamim said.