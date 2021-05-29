Sanju Samson should captain India against Sri Lanka, opines Danish Kaneria

Fixture congestion is never ideal in any sport, but a clash of two tours has seen fringe players in India be presented with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Earlier this month, the BCCI announced that no all-format players will be available for the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka and declared that, instead, white-ball specialists will be sent to partake in the tour, which is set to comprise 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs. While it’s evident who will travel to the Island Nation as a part of the Indian contingent, it remains a mystery who the captain will be.