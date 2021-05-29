IPL 2021 | BCCI to conduct remaining matches of the season in the UAE

Today at 1:35 PM
On Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that the remainder of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League, which was postponed due to the COVID outbreak would continue in the Middle East. It also stated that the matches would be held from September-October.
After the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League was postponed due to the COVID outbreak in the bio-secure bubble, the tournament's fate was left in the dark, with multiple venues - England, Australia and the Middle East - being top contenders to host the remainder of the tournament. However, on Saturday, the BCCI in a press release announced that the reminder of the tournament would be conducted in the UAE, during September-October, considering the Indian monsoon.
"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced to complete the remaining matches of VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E) considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year," the IPL press release stated.
"The decision was taken at a Special General Meeting (SGM) held virtually, where members unanimously agreed to resume IPL."
BCCI also stated that they would seek an extension time from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for taking an appropriate call to host the ICC T20 World Cup, which was scheduled to begin in October this year.
"The BCCI SGM further authorised the Office Bearers to seek an extension of time from the ICC to take an appropriate call on the hosting of ICC T20 World Cup 2021."
