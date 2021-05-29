India set to arrive in England on June 3; to be under managed isolation

On Saturday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that the Indian team, who are set to play in the World Test Championship final will arrive on June 3 in the United Kingdom. Alongside that, the ICC also confirmed that the visitors would have to undergo managed isolation.

While the New Zealand team are already in the United Kingdom, having also finished their intra-squad warm-up game, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that their opposition, India, would arrive on June 3. While India wouldn’t have a match practise before the tournament, like New Zealand, they would be put under managed isolation before they can resume normal training sessions.

Not just that, the ICC also announced that the World Test Championship final has been granted an exemption by the UK government as outlined in The Health Protection. Alongside that, upon arrival, the Indian team would proceed directly to the on-site hotel at the Hampshire Bowl, where they would be tested again.

“As per the bio-safety protocols established for the event, in line with UK government and Public Health England requirements, the Indian Men’s team will arrive in the UK on 3 June 2021 via a charter flight and carrying evidence of a negative PCR Test,” confirmed ICC in its press release.

“Prior to travelling, the party will have spent 14 days in a bio-secure environment in India during which regular testing will have taken place. Upon landing, they will proceed directly to the on-site hotel at the Hampshire Bowl where they will be tested again before commencing a period of managed isolation,” it added.

The release also stated that regular COVID-19 tests would be conducted during the period of isolation and players’ activity would only be allowed in a gradual manner. At the moment, the Indian players are still spending their last few days under isolation in Mumbai before travelling to the United Kingdom, for the WTC final.

“Regular tests will be conducted during the period of isolation. Players’ activity will be allowed in a gradually increasing manner after each round of negative testing, moving from exercise in isolation to small group and then larger squad activity, whilst always remaining within the bio-secure venue.”