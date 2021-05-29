Coaches shouldn't be held too accountable, it's the players who play the game, points Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram has expressed that he doesn’t think the coach is as accountable as the fans of the country hold them after the national team loses a game. Akram also revealed that it would be tough for him to coach the national team, owing to staying away from the family.

After calling it a day from his playing career in 2004, Wasim Akram has become one of the most sought-after coaches in world cricket, especially in franchise leagues. Having won two IPLs with the Kolkata Knight Riders setup as a support staff, Akram has also made inroads in the Pakistan Super League with various teams. However, the national team role doesn’t quite interest one of Pakistan’s legendary cricketer.

Akram cited the continuous travel, close to 200-250 days, as the major reason for not taking up the coaching role. He also insisted that he cannot work too many days away from his family, which is why he takes up roles in the domestic leagues. Presently, the former Pakistan pacer is the current chairman and bowling coach of Karachi Kings.

"When you become the coach, you need to give at least 200 to 250 days a year to the team and that's a lot of work. I don't think I can manage so much work away from Pakistan, from my family. And as it is, I spend time with most of the players in the PSL, they all have my number," Akram told Cricket Pakistan in an interview, reported India Today.

With a coaching stint, comes criticism and in a cricket-loving country like Pakistan, the criticism gets personal on a lot of fronts. Akram pointed out how this must stop, insisting that the coach’s role stops when the players’ take the field for their encounter.

"I am not a fool. I keep on hearing and seeing the way people misbehave with their coaches and seniors. Coach isn’t the one playing. The players do that. The coach can only help with planning so if the team loses, I don’t think the coach is not as accountable as we hold him as a nation,” he added.

"So I'm afraid of that as well, because I don't tolerate misbehaviour. And we are becoming that. I love the people their enthusiasm and passion for the game, but without the misbehaviour that is shown in social media. It shows what we are," Akram said.