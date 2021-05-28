There will be a time when Virat asks Rohit to lead the side, claims Kiran More 

Today at 11:18 AM
Former Indian chief selector Kiran More has proclaimed that there will come a time when Virat Kohli would want to share his responsibility of captaining India with Rohit Sharma. He added that captaining and performing in all the formats is not easy, and hence split captaincy should work in India.
Present Indian skipper Virat Kohli has taken the team to new heights across formats of the game. But in the last few years, owing to the tactical supremacy and great record of Rohit Sharma as captain in T20 cricket, there have been suggestions that he should take over the mantle from Kohli, given the Mumbaikar is more suitable for the job.
Split captaincy might be a thing in other countries but not often and for too long in India. Last time it happened when Kohli was leading the side in Tests with MS Dhoni in charge of the limited-overs outfits. Fomer Indian gloveman Kiran More has said that the concept of split captaincy should work in India as it won't be easy for Kohli to keep captaining and performing across formats. He even claimed that there will be a time when Virat himself will want to share the burden of captaincy with Rohit Sharma.
“It should work in India. What the senior players think about the Indian team’s future is very important. With Virat Kohli, captaining three teams isn’t that easy plus he has to perform as well. And I give him the credit for it because performing in every format while captaining and winning… but, I think there will be a time when Virat Kohli will say ‘Now it’s enough, let Rohit lead the side’,” More told India TV, reported Indian Express.
The former chief selector of India is no stranger to how the BCCI operates. He added that whether split captaincy becomes a reality or not will depend upon the vision of the board. He further added that a lot of things will become clear post India's tour of England.
“I think the vision of the board drives these things. I believe Rohit Sharma will get a chance soon. Virat Kohli is a shrewd captain who played under MS Dhoni. How long he wants to captain the ODIs and T20s, he will also think. You will learn a lot more about these decisions after the England tour,” More told India TV on Wednesday.
India's next assignment will be to play New Zealand in the WTC finale that commences from June 18. Post that, they will participate in the five-match Test series against England.
