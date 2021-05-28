There will be a time when Virat asks Rohit to lead the side, claims Kiran More 

Split captaincy might be a thing in other countries but not often and for too long in India. Last time it happened when Kohli was leading the side in Tests with MS Dhoni in charge of the limited-overs outfits. Fomer Indian gloveman Kiran More has said that the concept of split captaincy should work in India as it won't be easy for Kohli to keep captaining and performing across formats. He even claimed that there will be a time when Virat himself will want to share the burden of captaincy with Rohit Sharma.