Shubman Gill's weakness of playing away from body can be attacked, proclaims Brad Hogg

Former Australia chinaman spinner Brad Hogg has suggested that Shubman Gill's weakness of playing away from his body can be exploited by the opposition sides. However, he also praised his batting wholeheartedly and stated that he loves Gill's attitude as nothing fazes him in the middle.
Shubman Gill had a phenomenal start to his Test career as he went on to play a crucial role in India's Test series win over Australia, earlier this year. However, things have gone awry for the young Indian opener since then as he failed to turn up in the England series and then had a nightmarish IPL. One common thread that binds both the England series and the IPL is his technical weakness that's got the experts talking. His feet movement wasn't precise enough and he wasn't able to get into good positions, and it’s something that has troubled the talented batter.
Now, ahead of the WTC Final and the England tour, Former Aussie spinner Brad Hogg has also pointed out a potential weakness in the batting of the Indian Test opener and has stated that with the new ball, Gill's tendency of playing away from the body can be attacked by opposition sides.
"There is just one little weakness in his batting which I would be attacking. Whenever you can, you just try and let him play away from his body outside the off-stump. He sort of plays a half-cut half backfoot drive, you just got to try and expose that with the new ball. That's the only thing I see as his weakness," Hogg told timesnownews.com, reported HT.
However, Hogg also applauded the youngster and the way he approaches the game. The renowned cricket expert asserted that there's nothing that fazes the 21-years-old, a reason why he loves Gill's attitude as a player.
"I just love his attitude. He is batting with Rohit Sharma at the moment so I would not want to break that partnership. Just the way he is relaxed, the moment doesn't faze him, the situation doesn't faze him. He seems focused on what he has to do. Everything on the mental side of his approach towards the game shows he knows where he wants to go."
After undergoing a dry patch, Gill will be further challenged in the English conditions, which provide a lot of assistance to the seam bowlers. His technique, which has been questioned by experts of late, will also be put to an acid test when India take on New Zealand in the WTC finale from June 18 and then England in the five-match Test series.
