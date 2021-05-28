Shubman Gill's weakness of playing away from body can be attacked, proclaims Brad Hogg

Shubman Gill had a phenomenal start to his Test career as he went on to play a crucial role in India's Test series win over Australia, earlier this year. However, things have gone awry for the young Indian opener since then as he failed to turn up in the England series and then had a nightmarish IPL. One common thread that binds both the England series and the IPL is his technical weakness that's got the experts talking. His feet movement wasn't precise enough and he wasn't able to get into good positions, and it’s something that has troubled the talented batter.