PSL 2021 | PCB make U-turn; allow Naseem Shah to re-join bubble in Lahore

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have retracted the controversial move to throw Naseem Shah out of the remainder of the 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as the youngster has been given the green light to re-enter the team hotel. Earlier this week, players were asked to report to the respective team hotels with a RT-PCR Test taken 48 hours prior to their arrival but Shah broke protocol, instead providing a report dated May 18. This went against the rules, and hence in order to not compromise on safety, the PCB announced that the youngster will not be flying to the UAE.