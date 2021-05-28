India favorites to win the T20 World Cup, claims Wasim Akram

Last time when the men's T20 World Cup took place, the Men in Blue were able to reach the semis in 2016, an edition that took place in India for the first time. Now, five years later, India are set to host the T20 World Cup yet again, if the COVID situation improves in the country. With a plethora of match-winners at their disposal, especially in home conditions, India are going to be a team to beat. A few months earlier, they had even defeated a gun T20 side like England with their new-look side, which looked well suited for the shortest format.