India favorites to win the T20 World Cup, claims Wasim Akram

Today at 11:04 AM
Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram has predicted that India, who play fearless cricket in the T20 format, can win this year's T20 World Cup. He also went on to add that besides India, England and New Zealand are also title contenders, with the Windies boasting the ability to spring a surprise.
Last time when the men's T20 World Cup took place, the Men in Blue were able to reach the semis in 2016, an edition that took place in India for the first time. Now, five years later, India are set to host the T20 World Cup yet again, if the COVID situation improves in the country. With a plethora of match-winners at their disposal, especially in home conditions, India are going to be a team to beat. A few months earlier, they had even defeated a gun T20 side like England with their new-look side, which looked well suited for the shortest format.
Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has predicted that India have a strong chance of winning this year's megaevent given they play fearless cricket. He also cited England and New Zealand as possible title contenders besides naming the defending champions West India as a surprise package.
“I suppose, between the main teams, India appear favourites. They play fearless brand of T20 cricket. England is also at the top of the ladder. I think New Zealand too. And you never know about the West Indies. If their main players are in, they have a tendency to scare,” Akram said on ARY news, reported HT.
Akram also insisted that it will be a dream come true if his country Pakistan clinch the T20 World Cup, but reckons that the Men in Green need to work really hard on their team combination as there are a few chinks in their armour.
"Pakistan need to work on their team combination. Obviously, being a Pakistani, I would want Pakistan to win the World Cup. That will be a dream come true for all of us, especially the young captain, and if they need to improve their combination, find the best XI, they can fight. The problem of No. 5 and No. 6 needs to be solved," Akram pointed out.
This year's edition of the T20 World Cup is slated to take place later this year in India. However, due to the prevailing COVID situation in the country, there are speculations that it might be moved out of the country, with the Middle East hosting the event.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.