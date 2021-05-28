India and New Zealand to be declared ‘joint winners’ in case of draw; WTC Final to have reserve day

The council have also confirmed that the one-off contest, which is scheduled to be played between June 18 and June 22 at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, will have a reserve day on June 23. The reserve day, however, will be used only to make up for the overs lost due to rain (or) bad light in the first five days of play. Should India and New Zealand play out a draw in the first five days, with there being no overs lost, then the reserve day will not be used, with the two teams sharing the trophy.