WTC final | Conditions should suit New Zealand more than India, asserts Pat Cummins 

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins reckons that the conditions in the WTC final will be more suitable for New Zealand in comparison to India. He also recalled the Gabba Test and said given Australia's record, and cracks on Day 5, he thought Australia were going to have a great day.

The inaugural edition of the World Test Championship will conclude with the winner decided from the finale between India and New Zealand in Southampton, a fixture that commences from June 18. Given India's struggles in seaming conditions and New Zealand's familiarity with them, it's going to be an uphill task for Virat Kohli and his men to overcome the Kiwi challenge.

The last time these two sides met each other in a Test series, it was New Zealand whitewashing India on some greenish wickets. Ahead of the much-awaited encounter, Australian pacer Pat Cummins has opined that the English conditions will be more suitable for the Kiwis than India. He further added that the conditions are close to what one gets in New Zealand.

"If I say anything, the conditions should probably suit New Zealand more than India," Cummins said in a question-and-answer session with fans on YouTube, reported TOI.

"It is going to be a good match. I think there has been a lot of rain in England from what I have seen in the news. I think, in terms of conditions, it is probably close to New Zealand conditions."

However, he also added that given it's a one-off game, anything can happen.

"We have seen both teams not having played Test matches for a couple of months. So, it is a one-off. Anything can happen. I will sit on the fence," said the 28-year-old.

Australia were considered one of the top contenders to reach the final of the WTC. But, they finished third on the points table with them not touring South Africa, owing to COVID-19, proving costly for them. Cummins, however, likes the idea of the WTC as he feels it gives more context to a series.

"It is annoying Covid-19 made it a bit more difficult but it is great. I really enjoyed the whole aspect of it. Each series stands for something a little bit more than just the series itself and added a different dimension. I really liked the format."

The year didn't start off in the best possible manner for Australia as they succumbed to back-to-back series defeats against India at home, losing the final Test at their fortress, Gabba. Recalling the loss, he reckoned that India played beautifully on Day 5, and rued the fact that the Aussie bowlers couldn't take more wickets.

"Our record is very good at Gabba. I thought we had cracks in it and that it is going to be perfect for Day 5. Everything went to plan and then obviously India played beautifully and felt confident after SCG where they had hung in there. We needed 7-8 wickets. We knew it wasn't going to be easy, wish we took a few more wickets," he said.