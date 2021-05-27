St Kitts and Nevis Patriots announce Chris Gayle’s return ahead of 2021 CPL

Gayle played twice for the Jamaica Tallawahs, from 2013-16 before returning for his second spell. In between, the left-handed batsman had also played for the Patriots, in a season, where they reached the final, their best-ever result in the competition’s history. With plenty of T20Is around the corner for the West Indies, it would be interesting to see how the Jamaican plays in this year’s edition of the tournament.