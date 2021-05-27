 user tracker image
    St Kitts and Nevis Patriots announce Chris Gayle’s return ahead of 2021 CPL

    Gayle is set to return with the Patriots

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:06 PM

    After a year away from the Caribbean Premier League, where he cited personal reasons, Chris Gayle returns to the league, signing with the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots for the upcoming season. In 2017, Gayle led St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to the final of the tournament before his move.

    Last year, Chris Gayle sat out of the Caribbean Premier League, citing personal reasons behind his absence from the tournament. However, the left-handed batsman was later seen in the Indian Premier League for Kings XI Punjab. Ahead of this year’s edition of the CPL, the CPL franchise St Kitts and Nevis Patriots announced the return of Chris Gayle to the 2021 edition of the tournament. 

    Patriots finished last in the 2020 edition of the tournament, with just one win in the entire competition. Gayle, on the other hand, had just exited from his previous franchise - Jamaica Tallawahs - before the start of last year’s competition, owing to a conflict with head coach Ramnaresh Sarwan. 

    Gayle played twice for the Jamaica Tallawahs, from 2013-16 before returning for his second spell. In between, the left-handed batsman had also played for the Patriots, in a season, where they reached the final, their best-ever result in the competition’s history. With plenty of T20Is around the corner for the West Indies, it would be interesting to see how the Jamaican plays in this year’s edition of the tournament.

