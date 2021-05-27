Jasprit Bumrah is as valuable as Akram and Younis; one of the best in the world, opines Salman Butt

Salman Butt is of the opinion that Jasprit Bumrah is as valuable to the Indian team as Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis were to the Pakistani team in the 90s. Alongside that, Butt also insisted that Bumrah is a priceless asset and would easily be counted as one of the best bowlers in world cricket.

Ever since Jasprit Bumrah made his Indian debut, the Men in Blue have undergone a major transformation, becoming one of the best teams in world cricket. In just five years of international cricket, the right-arm pacer has already picked up 250 wickets, across formats, cementing his place as one of the best pacers in world cricket.

Bumrah would arguably walk into the World Test Championship final, as one of India’s key bowlers, against New Zealand from June 18. Former Pakistan opener Salman Butt opined that the Indian pacer is as valuable as Pakistani legends - Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis - in this Indian setup. Butt also pointed out Bumrah’s quality often helps the team win matches, with him being a priceless asset to the team.

"His worth in the Indian team is what Wasim and Waqar's was for Pakistan. They did not allow 30-40 runs to be scored with five wickets remaining. They would get them out. Bumrah has that quality that wins India matches in the end; his dot ball percentage is great, has great control over his yorkers. He can deceive in his action, slower ball, and the quick bouncer. He is a priceless asset for his team and captain," Butt said on his YouTube channel, reported India Today.

However, the former opener was also of the opinion that a bowler like Bumrah should be used judiciously, in line with the occasion and conditions. He also called the Indian pacer one of the best in world cricket.

“With such bowlers, you need to ensure you use them judiciously. With him, you have to select the occasions and conditions properly. And when you do that, you increase your timeline with him. The more he is used in valuable matches, the better output he will give. Bumrah is unique and at the moment, he is one of the best," he added.

Butt also expressed that the 27-year-old pacer is one bowler, who the captain often turns to, citing the example of Rohit Sharma with the Mumbai Indians.

"Bumrah is the one the captain turns to. If you look at Rohit Sharma, he mostly makes him bowl one over at the beginning and saves him for the last six overs. Why? Because the captain trusts him that if the opposition needs to get 30-40 off them, in Bumrah's over, he won't let you get the runs and pick up wickets too," Butt concluded.