Going to be a great moment for Indian women's team to play pink-ball Test, states Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana, who made her Test debut in 2014, has stated that it is going to be a great moment for the Indian women’s team to play the pink-ball Test in Australia. While expressing her excitement over the Day-night clash, she stated that the team is now focused on tackling the Dukes ball.

After a dull 2020 season, where they had no matches after reaching the T20 World Cup final, the Indian women’s team have a busy calendar ahead. Not only do they tour England in an all-format tour, playing their first Test in over seven years, they would also be playing a day-night Test against Australia later this year, in Perth, one of the tougher conditions in the country.

Just before returning in Indian whites, Smriti Mandhana has expressed her excitement over the pink-ball clash, stating that it is going to be a great moment for the women’s team. Mandhana also called the journey from watching day-night Tests to playing one, exciting and crazy. Incidentally, the left-handed opener was also part of India’s last two Test experience, in wins over England and South Africa.

"Now that we are going to play a day-night match, [we have] lots of things to work on but [there's a] lot of excitement…excitement about being part of a day-night Test match, and that too in Australia, against Australia; it's always a good challenge. It's going to be a great moment for the Indian women's cricket team,” Mandhana told ESPNCricinfo.

"Frankly, when I used to watch day-night Tests of men, I actually never felt that I will be able to experience this moment - it's wrong to say 'I' at the moment - that the Indian team will be able to experience the moment. So, when it got declared, I was like, 'Oh, wow. That's going to be crazy," Mandhana added.

However, the focus isn’t all on the pink-ball clash, with the opener immediately expressing that all eyes would be on the Dukes ball and to tackle it. In India’s last visit to England, they trashed the hosts by six wickets, in a complete performance, where Mandhana scored a half-century in the second innings.

"When we got to know of the first Test, against England, the whole team was really excited," Mandhana said.

"We all were looking forward [to it]. The last Test match I was part of was in 2014, so it's been quite a long time, we haven't gone out in whites, so that excitement of playing a Test match [after nearly seven years] was on another level," she added.

She also expressed that while the team is eager to go out and play in Perth, they are now focused on the Dukes ball and the vital clash against England.

"At the moment it's more about the England Test match, the Dukes ball and all of that stuff, so let's see."