WTC Final | Exciting challenge as a group to face India in the final, admits Henry Nicholls

Ahead of the World Test Championship final, New Zealand’s Henry Nicholls has admitted that it is an exciting challenge as a group to face India in the final of the competition. Alongside that, he also stated that he would want to bat as long as he can in the final, having been in great form lately.

The last time New Zealand faced India, it was a whitewash, with the Kiwi bowlers dominating the proceedings against the Indian batters, who looked clueless. However, this time around, there would be no home advantage for either of the sides, with the final being played in Southampton.

While New Zealand would face England prior to the World Test Championship final, India would arrive just before the summit clash. Ahead of the much-awaited clash, the Kiwi batsman Henry Nicholls admitted that it is an exciting challenge for the BlackCaps to face India in the final as a group.

“It’s an exciting challenge as finally we will be playing a Test match at a neutral venue. So that for both sides kind of levels the playing field,” Nicholls told PTI, reported Indian Express.

“So if you are facing that kind of a line-up, it’s an exciting challenge and as a group we are expecting it to be tough but also looking forward to the challenge,” he added.

Nicholls also credited the Indian bowling attack, calling them a good mix of seam bowlers and experienced spinners. He also stated that India have been consistent in all parts of the world, which would bring about a challenge in the final.

“India have a very good seam attack and also have the experienced spinners like Ashwin and Jadeja. They have been consistent in all parts of the world (of late) and bring quality (to attack). We beat them 2-0 a season back (2019-20). But we know and accept that it’s a different challenge but as a group we take a lot of confidence from that series win against India. Obviously, Number one and two playing the final is a challenge too,” he said.

On a personal note, the Kiwi batsman would walk into the England series, on the back of brilliant displays in Test cricket, with 174, 56, 11, 157 in his last three Tests against Pakistan and West Indies.

“It’s nice to kick on and get a couple of big scores. A season before this, I was playing well but not getting the results, so a lot of it was like keeping the things same as it had been.”

“If I get in, I want to bat as long as I can. To be able to do that couple of times during the summer, it was good to contribute to couple of Test wins,” said Nicholls.