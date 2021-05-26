Samson was really good as captain, ensured players were high on confidence, reveals KC Cariappa 

Rajasthan Royals spinner KC Cariappa has revealed that Sanju Samson did a great job as a captain and always ensured that players were confident enough. He also revealed that be it, Ben Stokes or Jos Buttler, all were very warm towards the players and everyone was looked after well.

This year's IPL could well prove to be a lifeline for Sanju Samson's India career. He did exceedingly well with the bat, scoring 277 runs in seven games at 46.17 while maintaining a strike rate of 145.79. After the home England series, wicketkeepers like Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant were up in the pecking order as they had made good use of their chances. Sanju Samson wasn't even in the picture after failing to make most of the limited chances he had got.

But the 2021 IPL saw a slump for Ishan Kishan with Samson not only doing well with the bat but also a decent job as captain, with the Royals placed at the fifth spot at the halfway stage before the IPL was cut short, owing to the novel Coronavirus. Rajasthan Royals spinner KC Cariappa revealed that Samson was great as a skipper and made sure that each and every player was always high on confidence.

"Samson was really good, he is always calm. When I played U-19, he also played that same season for Kerala. The way he captained the side in IPL 2021, he always ensured the players were brimming with confidence," said KC Cariappa, reported HT.

Cariappa also revealed how senior all-rounder Ben Stokes would always come and interact with the players, while Jos Buttler despite not speaking much, always gave out positive vibes.

"RR look at every player the same, there are no assumptions. Ben Stokes is such a warm person, he would come and talk to us while we would eat. Buttler would talk the least, he is always smiling, and when you see him you get really positive vibes. Even in the practice sessions, whether you are international or domestic, it didn't matter, we were all looked after very well," he remarked.

The Karnataka mystery spinner also said that the season was going well for the franchise and when the season resumes again, which is likely to be in the month of September-October if reports are to be believed, the Royals would be in a strong position to start.

"Shreyas is a prank master. When he was in quarantine, he would call up everyone through the hotel phone. He's a very jolly guy. I was close with Miller and Tewatia in the RR camp, I have played with them before. This season was turning out to be good, hopefully, when it resumes we should be in a good position to start off well," signed off Cariappa.