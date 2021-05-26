Reports | BCCI planning to resume IPL 2021 during September-October window

Since the postponement of the Indian Premier League , there have been several reports of the league resuming, with even some suggesting that they would prepone the series against England. However, according to the latest reports, the BCCI have earmarked the September-October window to resume the tournament in the Middle East, just before the World T20.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the BCCI have planned to resume the tournament, from September 18 to October 12, just weeks before the start of the World T20, in the Middle East. Further, another report in Cricbuzz stated that the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), the host of the ICC tournament has given clearance to the BCCI.

However, as simple as it looks, BCCI would have to look at plenty of issues, with the availability of foreign stars being a key one. England and Australia are set to be playing series elsewhere, which makes their availability for the tournament very tricky, with West Indies and South African players expected to be fully available.

The BCCI would also have to look at the availability of the venues - Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi - especially considering that the ICC would need the venues for check and preparation before the start of the World T20, which is also reported to be played in the same country. If the IPL is to be played, there would be a 25-day window to conduct the 31 remaining games.