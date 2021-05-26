Do believe my time will come; can see the next three-four years as my prime, states Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat, who was left out of the squad against England, has stated that he believes his time will come, in the near future with the bowler earlier expressing his heartbreak over non-selection. He also added that the next three-four years of his cricketing career will be his prime.

Despite finishing as the leading wicket-taker in the 2020 edition of the Ranji Trophy, Saurashtra’s Jaydev Unadkat didn’t feature in the selectors’ radar for the long tour to England. Having picked up 67 wickets in the competition, the left-arm seamer was expecting a call-up to the Indian team, in the home tour against England.

However, neither was he picked home or away, even in the stand-bys, leaving him in disarray. The 29-year-old though had a different opinion, stating that his time will definitely come in the Indian colours. Not just that, he also called the next three-four years as the prime of his cricketing career, having rediscovered himself lately.

“I will be biased if I talk about my selection (non selection in this case). I genuinely believe that I am in a phase of my career where the next three, four years I will be at my prime,” Unadkat told PTI, reported Indian Express.

“I’ve been taking those wickets as well, it actually proves the fact that I am in a good space and I’m finding ways to get people out on different tracks in different conditions. And because of that, I do believe that my time will come,” he added.

While his opportunities have gone by with the red-ball, there is a possibility that the left-arm seamer will be included in the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, following his IPL exploits.

“I just feel more motivated than ever to keep doing what I am doing to keep taking wickets, keep pushing my own limits and pushing those standards higher and higher.”

Having been a regular part of the Rajasthan Royals setup for four years now, the left-arm seamer was not assured of a starting berth, after his disappointing run last year. Throwing light on the same, he stated that RR’s new Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara wanted him to start afresh, with the new ball.

“Though it was my fourth season with the team, Sangakkara wanted me to start afresh. The management wanted wickets from me with the new ball this season and I was able to do alright on that front whenever I got to play.”