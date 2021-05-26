BAN vs SL | Youngsters need to contribute or else it becomes tough for us, points out Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has pointed out that the youngsters need to pull up their socks and perform, or else it becomes difficult for the side. Rahim also added that if given opportunities he would love to play his favorite reverse-sweeps in the third ODI.

Bangladesh went on to register a huge win in the second ODI against Sri Lanka, on Tuesday, by 103-runs (DLS method) to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series. They have now also topped the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League table. However, the win was largely a result of Mushfiqur Rahim's stunning 125 as it helped the hosts reach 246 on a two-paced wicket at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

It was a game where the likes of Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan failed to have much impact while the young trio of Liton Das (25), Afif Hossain (10) and Mossadek Hossain (10) failed to capitalize on their starts which put Rahim under immense pressure.

Veteran Bangladesh gloveman Mushfiqur Rahim wasn't too impressed with the junior's performances and pointed that senior guys just had a bad day but the youngsters need to come up with better displays and shot selection. He also added if they don't do well, it becomes tough for the team to put up a good show.

''I think Tamim and Shakib score regularly and as they had a bad day, players like Liton, Afif and Mossadek should have grabbed the opportunity. If there are seven to eight performers it becomes easy. They should be more selective with their shot selection and must know when to play low risk shot and when to play high risk shot. I think they (juniors) need to contribute or else it becomes difficult for us," Rahim said, reported Cricbuzz.

On a tricky wicket where most of the other batters found it tough to adapt to the conditions and the rain interruptions, Rahim played a blinder. He finally put an end to his century-less streak in the last 15 innings and showed great discipline with the willow. In fact, he completely let go of his favourite reverse-sweeps in the game, something which he plays frequently. Reflecting on that, he said that in the third ODI, he would love to play reverse-sweeps if and when an opportunity arrives.

"Reverse sweep is my favourite shot and my goto shot and had there been a chance I would have played it," he said. "If in the third ODI, there are opportunities to play it, I will do it even 4-5 times. I am happy but there is an area for improvement for me because there were 11 balls left and in close games these things matter. I am used to playing against the new ball and prepare myself accordingly because you can lose quick wickets early."

The third ODI between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be played on May 28 in Dhaka.