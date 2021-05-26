BAN vs AUS | Australia set to play five T20Is from three T20Is against Bangladesh

On Wednesday, BCB’s Akram Khan has confirmed that Bangladesh would face Australia in a five-match T20I series from the initial schedule of three T20Is. Not just that, Australia will tour Bangladesh prior to New Zealand’s visit, in a rejig after the Kangaroos tour down to West Indies.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Australia would tour Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series, ahead of the World T20 in October. While it was scheduled after New Zealand’s trip to Bangladesh, BCB’s cricket operation chairman Akram Khan, confirmed a change in the schedule.

Akram revealed that Australia’s original plans of playing three T20Is has been increased to playing five T20Is and they would arrive in the country, ahead of New Zealand. Australia would make the visit, straight from their tour against West Indies, where they play a long-awaited limited-overs series. He also insisted that the series would serve as great preparation for the World T20 in October.

"As you may have known, Australia have agreed to increase their T20I series from three to five matches," BCB cricket operation chairman Akram Khan told reporters.

"It will be held over eight or nine days. We are trying to be well prepared for the World Cup T20,'' he said.

However, details of Bangladesh’s series against New Zealand and England are rather unknown at this point, with no confirmation from the board. After the official postponement of the Asia Cup, which was supposed to be scheduled in June, there were talks about whether Bangladesh would fill the playing gap. However, Akram denied any such developments, stating that Bangladesh wouldn’t play any international fixtures during the month.

"We have a pretty packed scheduled. We will have club cricket after this (Sri Lanka) series. We will go to Zimbabwe, and afterwards we have Australia and New Zealand coming up,'' said Akram.

''We also have to keep the cricketers' bio-bubble and quarantine in mind. It is not always good to play a lot of cricket, so we have to think about our schedule after this series,'' he added.