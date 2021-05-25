Reports | Wasim Jaffer, Amol Muzumdar and Sairaj Bahutule among interviewees for Mumbai job

Today at 10:36 AM
Domestic stalwarts Wasim Jaffer, Amol Muzumdar and Sairaj Bahutule are believed to be among candidates for the role of the head coach of Mumbai, which has been vacated by Ramesh Powar. The candidates are expected to be interviewed by a CIC that comprises Vinod Kambli among others.
After months of agony, which included the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) playing musical chair with respect to the appointment of coaches, Mumbai, earlier this year, looked to have found a long-term coach in Ramesh Powar. The former off-spinner took over the side post the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy debacle and achieved instant success, leading the team to the Vijay Hazare Trophy title. However, the Women’s national cricket team roping in Powar has once again now left the Mumbai side in a spot of bother, with the MCA tasked with the job of roping in a competent coach to replace Powar.
Nothing has been finalized, yet, but reports have emerged claiming that Wasim Jaffer, Amol Muzumdar and Sairaj Bahutule are among candidates who will be interviewing for the job in the forthcoming days. A total of nine names are believed to have been shortlisted, and the candidates are set to be interviewed by a Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC), consisting of Vinod Kambli, Nilesh Kulkarni and Jatin Paranjpe.
"We have shortlisted nine names and the interviews will take place this week," an MCA official told Cricbuzz.
All three of Jaffer, Muzumdar and Bahatule are Mumbai legends who played a big part in building a legacy for the state, but, according to Cricbuzz, it is believed that it is Muzumdar who is the front-runner to get the job. Muzumdar was very close to being appointed the coach of Mumbai a few months ago, but a clash between Lalchant Rajput (who was the then head of the CIC) and MCA officials saw Powar instead get the job.
Barring the aforementioned three, former Indian cricketer Balwinder Singh, former Mumbai coach Sulakshan Kulkarni, Pradeep Sunderram, Nandan Phadnis, Umesh Patwal and Vinod Raghvan are believed to be the other candidates who have thrown their hat in the ring.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.