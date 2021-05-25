Reports | BCCI asks women’s cricketers to send invoice for claiming World T20 prize money

Today at 10:30 AM
After the Telegraph reported that the Indian women’s cricketers have not been paid their prize money for reaching the World T20 final, the BCCI has now asked the women’s cricketers to send invoices. Sportstar reported that each player is likely to receive $26,000 approximately as prize money.
Since India’s historic feat in 2020, where they reached the final of the World T20, the women’s team have rather spent their large time in the shadows, with no international cricket. Earlier this year, they returned to action with the series against South Africa, where they were beaten convincingly in the ODI format. In the T20I format, however, India punched back, winning the series on the back of Shafali Verma’s dominance.
But since the series, women’s cricket has been dominated by the news of their World T20 prize money. English publication The Telegraph was the first to report that the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side had not received their prize money for reaching the final of the competition from the BCCI. However, since the report, the BCCI have now reportedly asked the women’s cricketers to send an invoice to claim their prize money from the competition.
Sportstar reported that each player is likely to approximately receive $26,000, with the board stating the amount will be disbursed this week. Earlier, the players also submitted an invoice to claim their match fees for the series against South Africa. India's next assignment is the tour to England, where they would play a full-fledged tour, which would include a Test match, their first since 2014.
