Reports | Afghanistan set to host Pakistan for three-match ODI series in September

In the past, like the battle between India and Pakistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan have only met in the Asia Cup and the ICC tournaments, with the countries not having played a single bilateral series to date. However, ahead of an important World T20 this year, Cricbuzz has reported that the two countries are on the verge of finalising a three-match ODI series this year, in September. The venue, however, is yet to be finalised by the cricketing board.