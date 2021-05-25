Reports | Afghanistan set to host Pakistan for three-match ODI series in September
Today at 10:48 AM
Ahead of the WT20 in October, Cricbuzz has reported that Afghanistan Cricket Board are on the verge of finalising their three-match ODI tour against Pakistan in the Middle East. The two countries have always met in ICC tournaments and Asia Cup, with this series set to be their first bilateral meet.
In the past, like the battle between India and Pakistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan have only met in the Asia Cup and the ICC tournaments, with the countries not having played a single bilateral series to date. However, ahead of an important World T20 this year, Cricbuzz has reported that the two countries are on the verge of finalising a three-match ODI series this year, in September. The venue, however, is yet to be finalised by the cricketing board.
"It [The series] will be played in UAE but we are yet to confirm the venue. We are having discussion to host it either in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi or in Dubai," said an ACB official involved in the development, reported Cricbuzz.
The UAE is already the host of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League, with reports suggesting that the Middle East could also be the venue for the continuation of the Indian Premier League.
Cricbuzz reported that ACB chairman Farhan Yusefzai met with the Secretary-General of UAE's General Authority of Sports, H.E. Saeed Abdul Ghaffar Hussain to confirm the series. Alongside that, it is also believed that there is a high possibility that Afghanistan may be involved in a tri-series with Australia and West Indies.
"We hope our UAE visa problem will be sorted out soon," said the official.
