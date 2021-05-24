 user tracker image
    WATCH | Best moments from Round 7 of the County Championship

    Round 7, though curtailed by rain, was fun

    Anirudh Suresh

    Today at 7:01 PM

    The County Championship is by some distance the most enthralling domestic competition in the world for the simple fact that despite rain ruining 7 of the 8 matches that were played in Round 7, there were still innumerable moments to savor. What was the best of the lot? Well, decide for yourself.

    Hameed's look says it all.  It is illegal to bowl a snorter like that, Mr. Alzarri Joseph

    Not sure what's more perfect - Chris Wright's smooth action, the actual delivery or the bowler's casual walk towards his teammates after bowling an absolute peach

    When the County Championship meets European Cricket laughing

    WTAF, Mark Wood? If I were the batting side, I'd be hoping for the match to get rained out. Hell no I'm not facing that!

    Watch out for this youngster, he could potentially be the future of Australian cricket!

    Joe Root in Fab 4? Come on, he clearly is currently not even the best batter in his family! Duh

    Ladies and Gentlemen, presenting you the greatest cricketer to have never played international cricket - Sir Darren Stevens

    Look, I've never played professional cricket but yeah, I know that 'leaving' a delivery bowled by Mohammad Abbas is never a good idea

    Michael Neser is perfection. That is all. 

    So what if Simon Harmer cannot contribute with the ball on wickets prepared to make trundlers look invincible? He'll give you catches like these!

    This is no 'moment' but my word, WHAT. A. SIGHT!

    Can we have Puji face Azad in a 1 v 1 block-off post the WTC Final, please?

    Forget the exquisite bowling, forget the near-flawless commentary - LOOK AT THE UMPIRE! The fastest hands in the West, surely!

    Great catch, but what I'd give to have spirited commentary like this in Test matches! 

    A-L-P-H-A move. No wonder Marcus Harris spent more than half his career under the mentorship of Langer

    CRUNCHHHHH! *SOUND ON* 

    Never in doubt, Kraigg! Never in doubt!

    The perfect cartwheel doesn't exi.........

    T̶h̶e̶ ̶b̶e̶s̶t̶ ̶a̶l̶l̶-̶r̶o̶u̶n̶d̶e̶r̶ ̶i̶n̶ ̶E̶n̶g̶l̶a̶n̶d̶ ̶n̶o̶t̶ ̶n̶a̶m̶e̶d̶ ̶B̶e̶n̶ ̶S̶t̶o̶k̶e̶s̶ The best all-rounder in England, Matt Critchley

    Contender for the 'worst decision of the season' right here, folks. If I were Marnus, I'd go on a strike!

    Okay, this is an obscene straight drive. NSFW NSFW NSFW!

    The Pope failing to be Orthodox? Blasphemy!

