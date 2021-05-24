WATCH | Best moments from Round 7 of the County Championship

The County Championship is by some distance the most enthralling domestic competition in the world for the simple fact that despite rain ruining 7 of the 8 matches that were played in Round 7, there were still innumerable moments to savor. What was the best of the lot? Well, decide for yourself.

Hameed's look says it all. It is illegal to bowl a snorter like that, Mr. Alzarri Joseph

That's an absolute snorter from Alzarri Joseph 😤#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/ri1ryiMwz5 — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 20, 2021

Not sure what's more perfect - Chris Wright's smooth action, the actual delivery or the bowler's casual walk towards his teammates after bowling an absolute peach

When the County Championship meets European Cricket

WTAF, Mark Wood? If I were the batting side, I'd be hoping for the match to get rained out. Hell no I'm not facing that!

Watch out for this youngster, he could potentially be the future of Australian cricket!

Pure class from @petersiddle403 in the opening two days, taking 6/38 🙌



🤞 we have some better weather today for Day Three of #ESSvWAR pic.twitter.com/V9RtHR818a — Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) May 22, 2021

Joe Root in Fab 4? Come on, he clearly is currently not even the best batter in his family! Duh

𝗕𝗮𝗱 𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽𝘀 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆



Billy Root strokes three boundaries in the over, before the umpires decide the light is too bad to continue



We'll wait and see if we get back out there this evening



Glamorgan 48/2 (trailing by 259)#KENTvGLAM | #GoGlam pic.twitter.com/0GJmPvhJAX — Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) May 21, 2021

Ladies and Gentlemen, presenting you the greatest cricketer to have never played international cricket - Sir Darren Stevens

Have you got room for this on the wall, @MuseeLouvre? 🎨 pic.twitter.com/8doCoxNqcB — Kent Cricket (@KentCricket) May 21, 2021

Look, I've never played professional cricket but yeah, I know that 'leaving' a delivery bowled by Mohammad Abbas is never a good idea

𝗧𝗢𝗣. 𝗢𝗙. 𝗢𝗙𝗙. 👀



Outstanding from @RealMAbbas226 👏🔥@leicsccc 8-3 (5 overs)



📺 Follow the action live at https://t.co/cNkJ7vdkkn or on the free Hampshire Cricket App 📲 pic.twitter.com/TJ5y2z0b8S — Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) May 21, 2021

Michael Neser is perfection. That is all.

So what if Simon Harmer cannot contribute with the ball on wickets prepared to make trundlers look invincible? He'll give you catches like these!

This is no 'moment' but my word, WHAT. A. SIGHT!

Can we have Puji face Azad in a 1 v 1 block-off post the WTC Final, please?

Forget the exquisite bowling, forget the near-flawless commentary - LOOK AT THE UMPIRE! The fastest hands in the West, surely!

Great catch, but what I'd give to have spirited commentary like this in Test matches!

🎥 A swooping snaffle from Slater and Notts have wicket number one.



Watch #NottsvWorcs live 👉 https://t.co/HNujS24Knb pic.twitter.com/GHFBFJl7wX — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) May 22, 2021

A-L-P-H-A move. No wonder Marcus Harris spent more than half his career under the mentorship of Langer

👀🤷@leicsccc 16-1 (133 behind, 9 overs remaining)



📺 Follow the action live at https://t.co/cNkJ7vdkkn or on the free Hampshire Cricket App 📲 pic.twitter.com/ytqNlLTCIh — Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) May 22, 2021

CRUNCHHHHH! *SOUND ON*

Gloucestershire have taken the new ball with Somerset 221/7



🏏 Abell 86*

🏏 Gregory 31*

🤝 45 runs



LIVE STREAM ➡️ https://t.co/dF6GhNA901 #WeAreSomerset #GLOvSOM pic.twitter.com/vp4yrzJe3X — Somerset Cricket 🏏 (@SomersetCCC) May 22, 2021

Never in doubt, Kraigg! Never in doubt!

A look at the first wicket of the day!🙌



Great juggling act from Kraigg Brathwaite at first slip 👍#GoGlos💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/9e1J0ebbGE — Gloucestershire Cricket🏏 (@Gloscricket) May 22, 2021

The perfect cartwheel doesn't exi.........

🎥 A stump cartwheeling out of the ground, and Notts are on the brink.



Watch the conclusion of #NottsvWorcs live 👉 https://t.co/HNujS24Knb pic.twitter.com/ANpLhUUexo — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) May 23, 2021

T̶h̶e̶ ̶b̶e̶s̶t̶ ̶a̶l̶l̶-̶r̶o̶u̶n̶d̶e̶r̶ ̶i̶n̶ ̶E̶n̶g̶l̶a̶n̶d̶ ̶n̶o̶t̶ ̶n̶a̶m̶e̶d̶ ̶B̶e̶n̶ ̶S̶t̶o̶k̶e̶s̶ The best all-rounder in England, Matt Critchley

No doubt about that one (except maybe the celebration! 😂).@mattcritchley96 makes the breakthrough for #DCCC 🙌



Watch LIVE ⤵️ — Derbyshire CCC (@DerbyshireCCC) May 23, 2021

Contender for the 'worst decision of the season' right here, folks. If I were Marnus, I'd go on a strike!

Darren Stevens followed his stunning 190 by picking up the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne 👀pic.twitter.com/vjyfGjkP6c — The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) May 22, 2021

Okay, this is an obscene straight drive. NSFW NSFW NSFW!

Add this one to the Jordan Cox 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙩 collection 🗃 pic.twitter.com/zdAvUomfjP — Kent Cricket (@KentCricket) May 23, 2021

The Pope failing to be Orthodox? Blasphemy!

There was a lot going on in this delivery 😂#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/1sMApc2sSh — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 24, 2021