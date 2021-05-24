WATCH | Best moments from Round 7 of the County Championship
Today at 7:01 PM
The County Championship is by some distance the most enthralling domestic competition in the world for the simple fact that despite rain ruining 7 of the 8 matches that were played in Round 7, there were still innumerable moments to savor. What was the best of the lot? Well, decide for yourself.
Hameed's look says it all. It is illegal to bowl a snorter like that, Mr. Alzarri Joseph
That's an absolute snorter from Alzarri Joseph 😤#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/ri1ryiMwz5— LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 20, 2021
Not sure what's more perfect - Chris Wright's smooth action, the actual delivery or the bowler's casual walk towards his teammates after bowling an absolute peach
Simply, 𝘂𝗻-𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆-𝗮-𝗯𝗹𝗲. 👏@lifeofchrisw— Leicestershire County Cricket Club 🏏 (@leicsccc) May 20, 2021
HAM 105 for three
🦊 #runningfoxes | #ANewBreed pic.twitter.com/hdlEoAMA7x
When the County Championship meets European Cricket
Wait for it... 🤣pic.twitter.com/4mVqjoFFcw— The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) May 21, 2021
WTAF, Mark Wood? If I were the batting side, I'd be hoping for the match to get rained out. Hell no I'm not facing that!
Good luck playing against Woody 😳🚀#ForTheNorth pic.twitter.com/8dObL8r99g— Durham Cricket (@DurhamCricket) May 22, 2021
Watch out for this youngster, he could potentially be the future of Australian cricket!
Pure class from @petersiddle403 in the opening two days, taking 6/38 🙌— Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) May 22, 2021
🤞 we have some better weather today for Day Three of #ESSvWAR pic.twitter.com/V9RtHR818a
Joe Root in Fab 4? Come on, he clearly is currently not even the best batter in his family! Duh
𝗕𝗮𝗱 𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽𝘀 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆— Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) May 21, 2021
Billy Root strokes three boundaries in the over, before the umpires decide the light is too bad to continue
We'll wait and see if we get back out there this evening
Glamorgan 48/2 (trailing by 259)#KENTvGLAM | #GoGlam pic.twitter.com/0GJmPvhJAX
Ladies and Gentlemen, presenting you the greatest cricketer to have never played international cricket - Sir Darren Stevens
Have you got room for this on the wall, @MuseeLouvre? 🎨 pic.twitter.com/8doCoxNqcB— Kent Cricket (@KentCricket) May 21, 2021
Look, I've never played professional cricket but yeah, I know that 'leaving' a delivery bowled by Mohammad Abbas is never a good idea
𝗧𝗢𝗣. 𝗢𝗙. 𝗢𝗙𝗙. 👀— Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) May 21, 2021
Outstanding from @RealMAbbas226 👏🔥@leicsccc 8-3 (5 overs)
📺 Follow the action live at https://t.co/cNkJ7vdkkn or on the free Hampshire Cricket App 📲 pic.twitter.com/TJ5y2z0b8S
Michael Neser is perfection. That is all.
𝗡𝗘𝗦𝗘𝗥 𝗔𝗚𝗔𝗜𝗡!— Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) May 21, 2021
Cleaned up. Wickets in back-to-back overs for Michael Neser!
📺 https://t.co/FwzmS5iJzT#KENTvGLAM | #GoGlam pic.twitter.com/CmfMpJIP9c
So what if Simon Harmer cannot contribute with the ball on wickets prepared to make trundlers look invincible? He'll give you catches like these!
😍😍😍#ESSvWAR https://t.co/PSMEVaON5W pic.twitter.com/bMyosecP2u— Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) May 21, 2021
This is no 'moment' but my word, WHAT. A. SIGHT!
Last night looked fun. 😳— Warwickshire CCC 🏏 (@WarwickshireCCC) May 21, 2021
🐻#YouBears | #ESSvWAR pic.twitter.com/aqPFAxDWZc
Can we have Puji face Azad in a 1 v 1 block-off post the WTC Final, please?
.....1..............................2..................— Leicestershire County Cricket Club 🏏 (@leicsccc) May 22, 2021
Hassan '𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐥' Azad (@Bat_Pad_Man)
🦊 #runningfoxes | #ANewBreed pic.twitter.com/qO4K9y0TnL
Forget the exquisite bowling, forget the near-flawless commentary - LOOK AT THE UMPIRE! The fastest hands in the West, surely!
🎥 No words.— Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) May 22, 2021
A triple wicket maiden for the #BulwellBomber!
Watch #NottsvWorcs live 👉 https://t.co/HNujS24Knb pic.twitter.com/H2IStKwAMH
Great catch, but what I'd give to have spirited commentary like this in Test matches!
🎥 A swooping snaffle from Slater and Notts have wicket number one.— Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) May 22, 2021
Watch #NottsvWorcs live 👉 https://t.co/HNujS24Knb pic.twitter.com/GHFBFJl7wX
A-L-P-H-A move. No wonder Marcus Harris spent more than half his career under the mentorship of Langer
👀🤷@leicsccc 16-1 (133 behind, 9 overs remaining)— Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) May 22, 2021
📺 Follow the action live at https://t.co/cNkJ7vdkkn or on the free Hampshire Cricket App 📲 pic.twitter.com/ytqNlLTCIh
CRUNCHHHHH! *SOUND ON*
Gloucestershire have taken the new ball with Somerset 221/7— Somerset Cricket 🏏 (@SomersetCCC) May 22, 2021
🏏 Abell 86*
🏏 Gregory 31*
🤝 45 runs
LIVE STREAM ➡️ https://t.co/dF6GhNA901 #WeAreSomerset #GLOvSOM pic.twitter.com/vp4yrzJe3X
Never in doubt, Kraigg! Never in doubt!
A look at the first wicket of the day!🙌— Gloucestershire Cricket🏏 (@Gloscricket) May 22, 2021
Great juggling act from Kraigg Brathwaite at first slip 👍#GoGlos💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/9e1J0ebbGE
The perfect cartwheel doesn't exi.........
🎥 A stump cartwheeling out of the ground, and Notts are on the brink.— Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) May 23, 2021
Watch the conclusion of #NottsvWorcs live 👉 https://t.co/HNujS24Knb pic.twitter.com/ANpLhUUexo
T̶h̶e̶ ̶b̶e̶s̶t̶ ̶a̶l̶l̶-̶r̶o̶u̶n̶d̶e̶r̶ ̶i̶n̶ ̶E̶n̶g̶l̶a̶n̶d̶ ̶n̶o̶t̶ ̶n̶a̶m̶e̶d̶ ̶B̶e̶n̶ ̶S̶t̶o̶k̶e̶s̶ The best all-rounder in England, Matt Critchley
No doubt about that one (except maybe the celebration! 😂).@mattcritchley96 makes the breakthrough for #DCCC 🙌— Derbyshire CCC (@DerbyshireCCC) May 23, 2021
Watch LIVE ⤵️
Contender for the 'worst decision of the season' right here, folks. If I were Marnus, I'd go on a strike!
Darren Stevens followed his stunning 190 by picking up the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne 👀pic.twitter.com/vjyfGjkP6c— The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) May 22, 2021
Okay, this is an obscene straight drive. NSFW NSFW NSFW!
Add this one to the Jordan Cox 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙩 collection 🗃 pic.twitter.com/zdAvUomfjP— Kent Cricket (@KentCricket) May 23, 2021
The Pope failing to be Orthodox? Blasphemy!
There was a lot going on in this delivery 😂#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/1sMApc2sSh— LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 24, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Marnus Labuschagne
- Billy Root
- Darren Stevens
- Cheteshwar Pujara
- Simon Harmer
- Peter Siddle
- Michael Neser
- Ollie Pope
- Alzarri Joseph
- County Championship
Just another 23-year-old whose life revolves around Sports.