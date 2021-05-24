Virat Kohli speaks a lot about mindset, reveals Shubman Gill

Indian Test opener Shubman Gill has revealed that the Indian skipper Virat Kohli is someone who talks a lot about mindset when it comes to interacting with youngsters. He also added that taking one session at a time is crucial to opening in England or anywhere else, as an opening batsman.

Mindset is one of the most crucial aspects when it comes to batting and it's exactly what has made Virat Kohli the batsman he is today. The Indian skipper has an elite mindset which allows him to showcase intent and dominate bowlers, something that's also propelled by his relentless hunger to succeed. Shubman Gill, technically not the most reliable, showcased remarkable mental strength when he made his debut against Australia Down Under. He wasn't afraid of taking on the bowlers and played a fearless brand of cricket despite batting against one of the top bowling attacks away from home.

Reflecting on his interactions with Virat Kohli, the Indian youngster revealed that the Indian skipper talks a lot about mindset and encourages him to play fearless cricket.

"Virat bhai tells me to play fearlessly whenever we speak about the game. He speaks about mindset a lot, that you have to be in good frame of mind when you go out to bat and shares his experiences," Gill told India TV, reported TOI.

Apart from Virat Kohli, Gill also talked about how Rohit Sharma, his fellow opening partner and senior Indian player, helps and guides him when they bat together.

"And when I am batting with Rohit bhai, we usually discuss where the bowlers will bowl, what the situation is like, depending on that, when to take risk or not."

After taking the international stage by storm in Australia, Gill was left exposed in the home England Tests where his technical frailties were laid bare by the England bowlers. Now, he will face one of the biggest challenges of his career, playing in seam-friendly English conditions. However, the 21-years-old believes that an opener's job is to assess conditions and play out one session after another, no matter the conditions or the country.

"We did well in Australia. We have been playing well overseas and I feel we can't be better prepared for this final. As an opener, I feel you should be able to play session by session not just in England, overseas in general," Gill said.

"It is very important to play session by session. In England whenever there is cloud around, the ball swings more and when the sun is out, it gets easier to bat. It is important to assess those conditions as an opener," he added.