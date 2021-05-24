Labuschagne’s slump not a cause for concern, he will bounce back, attests Glamorgan coach
Today at 10:46 AM
Glamorgan head coach Matt Maynard has backed No.3 batsman in the world Marnus Labuschagne, who has thus far endured a forgettable County season, to bounce back and score heaps of runs for the Glamorgan side. Labuschagne is yet to pass 30 this season, and he currently averages a mere 8.80.
Marnus Labuschagne’s homecoming to Glamorgan was expected to be a fairytale, but it has instead turned out to be a nightmare for the Queenslander, who has found it excruciatingly difficult to buy runs. Two years ago, Labuschagne made the world notice him through his performances for Glamorgan, but it has been a completely different tale this time around for the right-hander, who has amassed just 44 runs in 6 innings at an average of 8.80.
11, 12, 10, 0, 11 and 0* have read Labuschagne’s scores, and the 26-year-old, flabbergastingly, has looked like a walking duck in conditions that have largely favoured the seamers.
However, unbothered by the Australian’s wretched run of form is Glamorgan head coach Matt Maynard. Two years ago it was Maynard who helped Labuschagne make the jump from ‘average’ to ‘great’ and the 55-year-old is confident that the No.3 Test batsman in the world will turn the tide. Maynard reckons that Labuschagne - who has been at the receiving end of a couple of howlers - has been unlucky, but believes that the 26-year-old will end up scoring heaps of runs for Glamorgan not just this season, but in the years to come.
"Marnus is a very resilient player, you don't get to number three in the world easily," Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard told BBC Sport.
"He's had a couple of decent balls and a dubious lbw decision in this game. Those things happen and I'm sure Marnus will score plenty of runs for us, not just this season but in seasons to come."
Missing out on selection for the ODIs against West Indies means that Labuschagne will have the opportunity to play a full county season. Third-placed Glamorgan will have a eight-day break, post which they will take on table toppers Lancashire at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on June 3.
