Labuschagne’s slump not a cause for concern, he will bounce back, attests Glamorgan coach

However, unbothered by the Australian’s wretched run of form is Glamorgan head coach Matt Maynard. Two years ago it was Maynard who helped Labuschagne make the jump from ‘average’ to ‘great’ and the 55-year-old is confident that the No.3 Test batsman in the world will turn the tide. Maynard reckons that Labuschagne - who has been at the receiving end of a couple of howlers - has been unlucky, but believes that the 26-year-old will end up scoring heaps of runs for Glamorgan not just this season, but in the years to come.