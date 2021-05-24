Indian women will dominate when as much thought goes into the their game as men, asserts Isa Guha 

Today at 12:21 PM
At a time when BCCI are getting slammed all over for their ludicrous treatment of India women players, Isa Guha has asserted that the country's women players will dominate the stage if things are as well managed as the men's game. She also emphasized on the need to have a player association.
BCCI are under fire as their shabby treatment of Indian women players has emerged as one of the major talking points in the last few weeks. Recently, when the annual contract list and salaries of the women's cricketers was revealed, it had sent the social media into a meltdown given the huge pay disparity between men and women's cricketers in India.
And on Sunday, Telegraph Sport exposed how, despite it having been more than 14 months, the BCCI are yet to pay $500,000 that they owe to the women players. Interestingly, it isn’t even BCCI's money in first place as the women players had earned it after reaching the final of the 2020 WT20 and it was the ICC that had paid the BCCI the amount, which was supposed to be allocated and paid within two weeks by the board.
Weighing in on the way the Indian women's cricket is being run at the moment, former England pacer turned cricket expert, Isa Guha tweeted that if things were taken care of in women cricket as well as the men's game, they would be dominating the world. She also advocated for having player associations in place for reaching equity. Notably, both India and Pakistan are yet to have a player’s body.
"Women are made to feel grateful for progress but there is still so much to be done to reach equity (& that isn't just equal pay). Players associations are a vital part of reaching this. Indian women will dominate the stage when as much thought goes into the their game as the men," Isa tweeted.
She added that men's cricket is at a different level altogether when it comes to infrastructure and various facets that are in place at the moment.
"While the men are at a different level there are still base level equities in player welfare. Things like payment/contract times, well-being support networks, domestic structure prof support, maternity provisions, retirement planning are all things can be gained from having a pa (player's association)."
