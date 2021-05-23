Spinners will also play a crucial role in WTC Final, claims Monty Panesar

There is a lot of buzz around India and New Zealand's World Test Championship finale that will take place from June 18 onwards in Southampton. Now, there's hardly any game that's not greatly influenced by the pitch. In fact, it turns out to be one of the decisive factors, especially in modern-day cricket. Now, India might not be getting an ideal preparation for the WTC finale like New Zealand by playing two Tests against England or reaching the United Kingdom earlier, getting acclimatized to the conditions but the pitch at Southampton can come handy for the Virat-Kohli led side.