Shimron Hetmyer to make PSL debut; Rashid Khan to return to Lahore Qalandars

Shimron Hetmyer endured a promising start to his 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign before the tournament got abruptly cancelled, but the Windies batter will get another shot at impressing fans across the globe as the 24-year-old has been snapped up by Multan Sultans as a replacement player for the second half of PSL 2021. The PCB, last week, confirmed that the remainder of PSL 2021 would be held in Abu Dhabi, and Hetmyer has now been snapped up by Multan Sultans, who have also signed the trio of Johnson Charles, Hammad Azam, Muhammad Waseem.