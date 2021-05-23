Shimron Hetmyer to make PSL debut; Rashid Khan to return to Lahore Qalandars

Today at 11:14 AM
Shimron Hetmyer will be making his Pakistan Super League (PSL) debut in the UAE leg of the tournament as the Windies batter has been picked up by Multan Sultans as a replacement player. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan, who featured in the first half of PSL 2021, will be returning to Lahore Qalandars.
Shimron Hetmyer endured a promising start to his 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign before the tournament got abruptly cancelled, but the Windies batter will get another shot at impressing fans across the globe as the 24-year-old has been snapped up by Multan Sultans as a replacement player for the second half of PSL 2021. The PCB, last week, confirmed that the remainder of PSL 2021 would be held in Abu Dhabi, and Hetmyer has now been snapped up by Multan Sultans, who have also signed the trio of Johnson Charles, Hammad Azam, Muhammad Waseem.
Hetmyer won’t be the biggest name featuring in the second half of PSL 2021, though, as Rashid Khan has also confirmed that he will be representing Lahore Qalandars. Rashid featured in the first half of the competition before getting injured, and later pulled out of the second half - with the franchise signing Shakib Al Hasan as replacement - but the cancelation of IPL has seen the Afghanistan leggie re-join the Qalandars squad.
"I am excited to be back with PSL and Lahore Qalandars. I had couple of good games with them earlier and the team went off to a good start, I am hopeful to help them continue with the momentum,” Cricbuzz quoted Rashid as saying.
Barring the two aforementioned superstars, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Zahir Khan and Tim David are other overseas players who the franchises have added to their roster.
The PCB are expected to release a revised schedule for the second half of PSL 2021, which will be played in Abu Dhabi.
Replacements/Additions for UAE leg
Multan Sultans: Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles, Hammad Azam, Muhammad Waseem
Quetta Gladiators: Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Zahir Khan
Lahore Qalandars: Tim David, Sultan Ahmed
Islamabad United: Mohammad Akhlaq
Peshawar Zalmi: Bismillah Khan
Karachi Kings: Mohammad Haris Khan
