Reports | Three from Sri Lanka camp test positive for Covid-19; first ODI in jeopardy

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have been rocked by news of a mini Covid outbreak as reports have emerged revealing that three members from the Sri Lankan contingent have tested positive for the virus, hours prior to the commencement of the series. The first ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is set to kick-off at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka at 1.00 PM local time (12.30 PM IST) but now it is believed that three members from the Sri Lanka camp - two players and a support staff - have tested positive for the virus. A report from newscenter.lk has claimed that bowling coach Chaminda Vaas and players Isuru Udana and newcomer Shiran Fernando are the people under question.