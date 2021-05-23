Reports | Three from Sri Lanka camp test positive for Covid-19; first ODI in jeopardy

Today at 10:01 AM
Three members from the Sri Lanka camp - two cricketers and a support staff - have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 hours before the commencement of the first ODI against Bangladesh. The development means that the first ODI, which is set to start in 2.30 hours time, is now in doubt.
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have been rocked by news of a mini Covid outbreak as reports have emerged revealing that three members from the Sri Lankan contingent have tested positive for the virus, hours prior to the commencement of the series. The first ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is set to kick-off at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka at 1.00 PM local time (12.30 PM IST) but now it is believed that three members from the Sri Lanka camp - two players and a support staff - have tested positive for the virus. A report from newscenter.lk has claimed that bowling coach Chaminda Vaas and players Isuru Udana and newcomer Shiran Fernando are the people under question.
The report further has claimed that those involved are awaiting the results of a second PCR test for confirmation, but the development means that the first ODI between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is highly unlikely to go ahead as scheduled.
More to follow...
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.