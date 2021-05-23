India with many skilled pacers one of few teams to meet schedule and bubble challenges, opines Ian Chappell 

From being known for producing world-class batsmen, there has been a tectonic shift in India's image, at least in Test cricket, where they are producing better bowlers while their batting has often been under the scanner. In the Australia series, earlier this year, the second-string pacers - Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini and T Natarajan - all impressed with their glittering performances and showed the world how solid India's bench strength is in terms of pacers. Not to forget, it's the quartet of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav, who actually made India's pace attack one of the best in the world in the first place and now, to along with them, there's a great pool of pacers in the country.