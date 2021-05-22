You’d be naive to say that ball-tampering wasn't happening before Sandpaper Gate, claims Mickey Arthur 

Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur has proclaimed that ball-tampering was taking place even before the Sandpaper Gate jolted the world of cricket. However, he reckons that now such practices have reduced considerably given there's a lot of fear in trying out anything post the Newlands incident.

After Cameron Bancroft indirectly indicated to Australian bowlers involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, there has been a lot of discussions around the said incident. Australian bowlers had even jointly issue a statement, where they asserted that they didn't even have any idea of what was going on during the Newlands Test against South Africa. In fact, the out-of-favor Australian opener was even investigated and asked if he had anything new to add to the incident in which he was one of the major culprits. However, he didn't make any new revelations and the investigation seems as good as over.

Former Australia and Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has claimed that it would be naive to think that ball-tampering wasn't taking place before the Sandpaper Gate. However, the incumbent Sri Lanka coach feels that given how the Cape Town ball-tampering saga unfolded, players have become fearful of trying out anything.

“You’d be naive to say otherwise. You’d be naive to think teams hadn’t tried some sweets to sweeten up your saliva to give the ball a buff - teams were doing that," Arthur was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald, reported HT.

"[Now] I think everybody’s just a little bit on edge. I do think people are too scared to try anything. The ball is being checked numerous times in any game. Every couple of overs the ball goes to the umpire and he has a look at it," he further added.

He also expressed his desire to see reverse-swing back in action as Arthur finds it an incredible art, though he cautioned that the bowlers should try to reverse the ball by adopting legal means.

"I would like to see a reverse swing back in the game without a doubt. I think reverse swing is an incredible art. When a bowler gets it to go it’s an incredibly good skill.

"Obviously, we’re talking about getting the ball to go legally. It’s amazing to watch. There’s no better sight than when a fast bowler is running in and getting the ball to reverse at good pace,” he signed off.