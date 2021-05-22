Still haven’t been able to resume training in full-tilt because of post-COVID symptoms, admits Varun Chakravarthy

Having recovered from COVID-19, KKR’s spinner Varun Chakravarthy has admitted that he still hasn’t been able to resume training in full-tilt because of the post-COVID symptoms. He also insisted that KKR’s management took full care of him during his isolation time with constant motivation.

On May 1, after nearly a month of the Indian Premier League action, the inevitable struck, when Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for the novel virus, which forced the BCCI to postpone the tournament. For the next ten days, the two KKR players had to spend their time in isolation, away from the team with others leaving the hotel to get back home.

Having recovered from the virus a fortnight ago, KKR’s mystery spinner admitted that he still hasn’t been able to resume training in full-tilt because of the post-COVID symptoms, with weakness and dizziness. However, he also expressed his confidence that he would soon resume training, with him being on the cusp of making his Indian team debut.

“I'm now doing well and recovering at home. I still haven't been able to resume training full tilt because of post-Covid-19 symptoms. Although I don't have cough or fever, there is weakness and dizziness. The loss of smell and taste is still intermittent, but I'm confident of being able to resume training soon,” Varun admitted to ESPNCricinfo.

He also narrated the start, stating that he had a little fever and couldn’t attend the training session for the same. However, once he was found positive, the spinner admitted that he was quickly moved to isolation, away from the squad, in a separate wing of the hotel.

“As to how it all started, I felt something was slightly off on May 1. I felt tired. There was no cough whatsoever, but I had little fever, so I didn't attend our training session. I immediately informed the team management and they arranged for an RT-PCR test quickly. I was immediately quarantined and isolated, away from the rest of my KKR team-mates, in a separate wing of the hotel. Soon, I found out that I'd tested positive.”

Varun also was of high praise for the franchise, stating that they were constantly supportive of him and even went the distance of having one of the team management stay back for him.

“The KKR franchise was very supportive. They went to the extent of even having someone from the team management stay back with me, even after the IPL was postponed and left only after I returned two negative tests and got back home. Shah Rukh Khan (Knight Riders' co-owner) spoke to all the players individually and motivated us.”

While advising everyone to wear a mask, Varun suggested that the athletes and individuals, recovering from the virus need to take at least two weeks to fully recover after testing negative.

“The thing I've learnt and would like to tell other athletes and individuals recovering from Covid-19 is to give your body at least two weeks to fully recover after you test negative. Also, even after people test negative, my advice is for them to continue to mask up so that you keep others around you safe.”