India are going through their best time and have the potential to beat England 5-0, predicts Monty Panesar

In a shocking prediction, former England international Monty Panesar has revealed that India have a real potential to beat England at their own backyard 5-0, adding that the Men in Blue are going through their best time. He also added that spinners might come into play given the weather in August.

The last time India and England faced off each other in England, in 2018, it was a rather disastrous tour for the visitors, who barring the Nottingham Test blanked in the others. For England, the series was won on the back of some dominant bowling performance from Sam Curran while the batsmen chipped in with their performances.

However, in 2021, England pretty much was bruised and undone by a solid Indian bowling attack, 3-1. While predictions have gone horribly wrong in the past, with Michael Vaughan predicting a whitewash to Australia over India in the series Down Under, former English spinner Monty Panesar has taken up the challenge.

The left-arm spinner, ahead of the crucial series stated that India are going through their best time and called for a 5-0 whitewash over the Three Lions. Not just that, he also predicted the conditions in England to favour spin bowling, given the weather in August, which he suggests would be warm and ideal for spinners.

"I think India are going through their best time. When the weather is warm in August, they can even play with two spinners in English conditions. The current Indian team has the potential to defeat England 5-0. After Alastair Cook's retirement, the English top-order hasn't looked reliable. If India managed to register a clean sweep, it'll be their greatest overseas series win," Panesar told India TV, reported HT.

Not just that, Panesar also pointed towards England’s weak suit - top order - whom he calls susceptible at the stumps. Alongside that, he also reiterated that the conditions would favour spinners, which means England could have another tough time, as they had in the away series against India.

"The top order will be England's issue. Most county batsmen take the off-stump guard. At release point their head is outside off stump. Bowl at the stumps," he tweeted later.